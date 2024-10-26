TV and former radio star Roman Kemp has opened up about a feud with a James Bond star he had a terrible experience with.

The 31-year-old presenter, who is the son of Martin and Shirlie Kemp, has enjoyed a successful career in entertainment. However, there is one celebrity who left a bad impression on him.

Roman reveals a James Bond actor nearly made him cry (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Roman Kemp announces feud with James Bond actor

While making an appearance on Peter Crouch’s Therapy Crouch podcast, Roman recalled the uncomfortable encounter.

After Peter asked him what was his best and worst interviewees, Roman revealed his worst happened when he was much younger.

“One person nearly made me cry. I was only young and it was for James Bond,” he revealed. Roman did say the name of the actor, however, his name was bleeped out. That said, The One Show host stated it wasn’t the most recent Bond, Daniel Craig.

Roman insisted it was someone who is “terrifying in his films.” He continued: “He is like that in real life and I sat there and I asked him this question, and it wasn’t even a bad question, and then he sat and he thought.”

As Roman then decided to put on a German-Austrian accent, he added: “And then he just went, ‘Okay. For the rest of this interview, I’m going to ask myself the questions that I believe that I should be asked.'”

For the rest of the encounter, Roman said he went “silent” for the remainder of the chat.

Roman’s impression left fans thinking he was talking about Christoph Waltz (Credit: YouTube)

Fans guess Roman could be talking about Christoph Waltz

After the podcast episode went live, many fans attempted to figure out who Roman was referring to.

The Bond film Spectre was released in 2015, a year after Roman began his career in entertainment. Christoph Waltz, who portayed the villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld in Spectre and No Time To Die, is of German-Austrian descent and is who fans believe Roman was talking about.

Fans guess Roman was talking about Christoph Waltz (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Bet it was Christoph Waltz he definitely gives that sort of energy,” one user wrote.

“I mean he’s literally trying to do a bad Austrian/German accent so that should tell you who it was,” another shared.

“You didn’t need to bleep it, it was obviously Christoph Waltz,” a third remarked.

“Obviously Christoph Waltz,” a fourth commented.

