Inside James Nesbitt’s love life after split from wife as he co-parents girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter

James Nesbitt has made almost as many headlines about his love life, following his split from wife Sonia, than he has for his acting.

The actor – currently appearing in Harlan Coben’s Run Away on Netflix – married wife Fiona back in 1994. However, after allegations that he had cheated on her several times, the couple split and went onto divorce in 2016.

James – on James Martin’s Saturday Morning this weekend (January 10) – is now back with on/off girlfriend Katy Gleadhill. And, as well as that, the 60-year-old has found himself co-parenting her three-year-old daughter.

James Nesbitt has had a colourful love life (Credit: Splash News)

James Nesbitt on divorce from wife and his regrets

James married actress Sonia Forbes-Adams in 1994, after meeting at an audition for Hamlet in 1989. The couple welcomed two daughters – Peggy, now 28, and Mary, now 24. However, their relationship was marred by reports of affair allegations. They separated in 2013, and split in 2016.

Speaking about his divorce to the Radio Times in 2017, James admitted: “I certainly regret things, but I’m also aware that I can’t change them. You can try to learn from it. I regret any pain that was caused. I think separating has an impact because you look at why it happened and you see mistakes that were made. I’m lucky enough to be able to look back at stuff and say: ‘Oh well that was then, I’ve had a good lash at that, and this is now.'”

Claims James Nesbitt cheated on wife Fiona

Back in 2002, James is said to have had a fling with a legal secretary he met in a bar while filming Cold Feet in Manchester.

It was also claimed that he had an affair with one of his show co-stars, as well as a former Miss Ireland, who said that she was “head over heels in love with him”.

Understandably reluctant to dwell on his exploits, when asked if he wished he had acted differently, James told Evoke in 2021: “Well, I think everyone’s got regrets. But I feel I put all that to bed, to tell you the truth. It was 20 years ago. But I think you learn from everything.”

He also admitted to letting “a lot of people down” and added: “For that I apologise. I acted like an eejit. I was irresponsible. It’s deeply embarrassing. You have to live with it and learn from it.”

James and wife Fiona welcomed two girls, Peggy and Mary (Credit: Willi Schneider/Shutterstock)

Relationship with his daughters

​Despite how his relationship with their mum ended, James is still close to daughters Peggy and Mary.

He recently The Irish Independent: “They continue to take my breath away by the sheer depth of feeling I have for them, and the sheer trust and loyalty and love they have for me. I’m very lucky.

“I have certainly known love many times – extraordinarily and exquisitely and painfully. But you know, the most beautiful thing about love is the love one has for one’s children. To me that is everything. It is so pure and brilliant and it changes and evolves and it is something to be grateful for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peggy Nesbitt (@peggynesbitt)

New love with Katy Gleadhill

Actor James was first linked with currently girlfriend Katy Gleadhill, who is around 20 years his junior, in 2015. They are said to have dated for six years before splitting in 2021. She wanted to start a family before turning 40, and they split over their differing views on having a baby.

During their break, Katy welcomed a little girl, Fiadh, reportedly with the help of a friend. In 2023, it was reported that James and Katy were back together. And James has now confirmed that he is co-parenting Katy’s daughter – something he never thought would happen to him given that he’s recently turned 60.

He told the Irish Independent why he decided to take a career break recently. Opening up last year, he said: “There is a two-year-old girl in my life who I’m co-parenting and wanted to spend time with — and also to see more of my girls Peggy and Mary. I don’t talk about it that much, but it’s been great.

“I have Peggy and Mary, they’ve been the great love affairs of my life, and now I’m co-parenting ­Fiadh and she’s wonderful. She really is tremendous. I didn’t expect that to be happening at my age — but she is a big, big part of my life now.”

James is on James Martin’s Saturday Morning this weekend (January 10) at 9.30am on ITV1.

Read more: TV role James Nesbitt will never take on over fears it could ‘ruin his career’

Share your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.