James Argent parties at celebrity friend’s wedding as ex-girlfriend shares damning statement over domestic violence

James Argent has celebrated Megan McKenna’s wedding, just hours after his ex girlfriend shared a statement following his arrest for domestic violence.

James Argent, commonly known as ‘Arg’, admitted to the abuse at a court in Spain, where he received a six-month suspended prison sentence and a two-year restraining order.

It was alleged that James pushed his ex-girlfriend down a flight of stairs while they were in a relationship, causing serious injuries.

James admitted to abuse (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Nicoline Artursson said about James Argent abuse?

Nicoline Artursson broke her silence on Friday evening following his court admission.

In a heartbreaking statement, Nicoline revealed what happened between the pair. She wrote: “I was brutally thrown out of our new home in the middle of the night wearing only my pyjamas.

“I opened the door to let him in and only minutes after I found myself laying down on the stairs outside our house. My clothes and belongings were being thrown out from the balcony down on me. I was injured.”

However, Nicoline went on to explain that “a gentleman” does not do those things, before adding that she has “cried so many tears” over what has happened between them.

She wrote: “Life is simply not a reality TV show, life is real. I have tried to understand why. I have cried so many tears thinking about the way he chose to hurt me. He said he loved me and I believed him. And here we are.”

But hours later, the 37 year old was partying at former TOWIE co-star Megan McKenna’s wedding.

Megan and James have been friends for years (Credit: Instagram)

James parties at Megan McKenna wedding after ex-girlfriend statement

Taking to Instagram, James posted a video of himself and Megan dancing at the wedding party.

He wrote: “Congratulations to the beautiful bride, my dear friend Megan McKenna, who got married to the lovely Oliver Burke yesterday.

“I can’t tell you how much it meant to me that you wanted me there on your special wedding day. We danced together just like old times in Nu Bar Loughton when we were kids.

“We always supported each other in those TOWIE days and remained friends ever since. You have blossomed into an amazing woman. You are a fantastic mum and you’re going to make a great wife! And a much better singer than me. Love ya!”

Meanwhile, he then shared a black-and-white snap of him and Megan posing for the camera together.

Since the news broke, James has turned off his Instagram comments, so only people he follows can respond.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to James’ reps for comment.

Read more: James Argent branded ‘shameless’ as he shares shock social media posts following attack on ex-girlfriend

What do you think of James Argent partying after Nicoline Artusson made a statement? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!