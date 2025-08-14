Former X Factor star Jake Quickenden has revealed that his wife Sophie and their young family have headed to the States without him.

Jake is dad to sons Leo, three, and Kit, eight months. He is also stepdad to Freddie, 10, wife Sophie’s son from a previous relationship.

And now Sophie has taken the kids overseas, leaving Jake heartbroken.

Jake Quickenden is home alone for two weeks as wife Sophie goes to see her sister (Credit: Splash News)

Jake Quickenden shares family heartbreak

An emotional Jake shared a carousel of pictures of Sophie and the kids. In the caption he shared his heartache as they headed off to America to visit Sophie’s sister. Jake, unfortunately, had to stay at home due to work commitments.

“And just like that they are off for two weeks to America,” he said.

“I feel so [bleep] that I have to stay and work, I feel sad and guilty and just a let down. They will have the best time at Soph’s sisters with her little ones though.”

He then shared the reason why he had to stay behind. “Unfortunately that’s the line of work I’m in, waiting for jobs or gigs means I’m always in a catch-22 to grab the work or say no in the risk something else might not come in that week or month. It’s scary,” he said.

Jake added: “It gives me anxiety but also it gives me freedom to be able to choose and spend time at home. Unfortunately this time it didn’t fall for me and I have to film (which I’m so grateful for and love).”

He then said: “So they are off and I’m gonna be like a lost sheep when I’m not at work. I’ll have to keep myself extra busy as I admit I do get a little low when I’m not around the family. It’s only two weeks though, hopefully it goes quick.

“Soph said when she left ‘enjoy the peace and quiet’. Which I will for about three hours and then I’ll miss the mayhem, I always do.”

Jake and Sophie have two children together, and Jake is stepdad to her eldest son (Credit: Splash News)

Inundated with support

Fans flooded Jake with support. One said: “Working hard while your family enjoy a holiday is not being a let down…. it’s being a man and a great role model.” Another added: “You are a brilliant Dad and doing your best to support your gorgeous family.. as a working Mum that guilt never goes away. They will have a great time.”

“Oh bless, but don’t feel a let down! You do so much for your family and they love you very much. Those two weeks will go quickly, Sophie is very brave with three little ones and flying, hats off to her!” said another.

Who is Jake Quickenden?

Jake finished as runner-up in the 2014 series of I’m A Celebrity…. He found fame on The X Factor.

More recently, he’s appeared on Dancing On Ice, The Real Full Monty and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Jake also occasionally pops up presenting the ITV Daytime competition segments.

