Jack P Shepherd’s daughter ‘missing’ from wedding as ex’s true feelings about nuptials ‘revealed’

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd tied the knot with fiancée Hanni late last month, but the grandeur of the wedding has reportedly left his ex with “raised eyebrows”.

Jack and Hanni said their vows in a style more akin to royalty last weekend (July 26) at Manchester Cathedral. Afterwards, they headed to the plush Lowry Hotel to celebrate their union with family and famous friends.

However, one face did appear to be missing from the event, and pals have also claimed his ex Lauren Shippey was left pretty bemused by the scale of the wedding…

Jack P Shepherd married Hanni at a wedding held at Manchester Cathedral (Credit: Splash News)

Jack’s romance with ex Lauren Shippey

Jack P Shepherd, 37, is a father of three children. He shares two kids with childhood sweetheart Lauren – Reuben, 11, and Nyla, 16. Jack and Lauren were together for 15 years, from the age of 14.

Their romance was rocked when Jack fathered a love child, though. He had a one night stand with a woman called Sammy Milewski. Their son Greyson is 14. He suffers from a rare painful condition called AHC. And Jack is never said to have met him.

At the time of the infidelity, Lauren threw Jack out of the home they shared. However, she later took him back and he proposed. They never married and split in 2017. He then met Hanni behind the scenes at Coronation Street.

Jack P Shepherd and son Reuben at the wedding (Credit: Splash News)

Daughter ‘absent’ from Jack P Shepherd’s wedding

Fast forward to their nuptials, though, and, while Lauren naturally wasn’t on the guest list, eyebrows have been raised about the apparent absence of their daughter Nyla from the wedding.

Her friends have been mocking him for acting like royalty, and she can see why.

Reuben was present and was pictured arriving at Manchester Cathedral with his dad. Nyla, meanwhile, wasn’t seen at the church or the party later on that evening at the Lowry Hotel.

Jack – with Lauren and daughter Nyla as a tot (Credit: Splash News)

‘She knows the real Jack’

According to The Sun, an insider alleged: “Lauren can’t help but raise eyebrows about the whole thing. She has known Jack for a very long time and has two children with him, so she knows him very well.

“The wedding is not what she or anyone really expected, and the whole pomp and grandeur has left people scratching their heads. Her friends have been mocking him for acting like royalty, and she can see why.”

The source added: “People seem to forget that Lauren went through a lot when she was with Jack – a secret love child and public fallouts over seeing the kids. She knows the real Jack.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

