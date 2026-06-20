Jack Osbourne fires back at backlash for attending Trump event: ‘People are bringing my father into this’

Jack Osbourne and Donald Trump are at the centre of a fresh celebrity row after Jack hit back at criticism over his appearance at a UFC event held at the White House. In a new video, Osbourne said he attended because of his long-standing love of combat sports, not to make any political statement.

The TV personality came under fire after showing up at UFC Freedom 250, a high-profile fight night staged on White House grounds.

The event formed part of celebrations tied to America’s upcoming 250th anniversary and President Donald J. Trump’s 80th birthday.

Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack has pushed back at criticism aimed at him (Credit: Lumeimages / SplashNews.com)

Jack Osbourne and Donald Trump backlash explained

Although plenty of public figures attended the event, some guests faced a wave of criticism because of the venue and its connection to Trump. Jack Osbourne was among the names singled out online, and he decided to answer back directly.

In his YouTube video, he said: “Some of the comments I’ve been getting are completely insane.” He then made his position clear, adding: “I went to a sporting event. That’s it.”

Osbourne stressed that he was not endorsing a politician or weighing in on wider political issues. Instead, he said he simply went to the White House to watch UFC.

Why Jack Osbourne says the White House UFC fight was not political

To support his point, Osbourne spoke at length about his history with martial arts. He said combat sports have shaped his life since childhood, long before this latest controversy erupted.

He explained: “I have been in two combat sports my entire life. I started doing Tae Kwon Do at 6.” He also said he trained in Muay Thai in Thailand during his late teens and early 20s, fought professionally in Muay Thai, and later took up jiu jitsu in his 30s.

In addition, Osbourne said he has attended UFC and Pride fights since the early 2000s. Therefore, when UFC president Dana White invited him to the White House event, he said the answer was obvious.

Ozzy passed away last July (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“So when I got invited, by Dana White, to attend the fight at the White House, of course I would go,” he said.

He also argued that most people would have accepted the same invitation. In his view, the night was about sport rather than party politics. He even said he and his wife wondered why more sporting events are not held at the White House.

Jack Osbourne responds after Ozzy Osbourne is dragged into the row

However, the backlash did not stop at Jack himself. Some critics invoked his father Ozzy Osbourne, claiming the rock legend would not have approved of the appearance.

That clearly struck a nerve. Jack said: “As far as people bringing my father into this and saying, ‘Oh, Ozzy would not approve, he’s rolling over in his grave.’ Shut the fuck up.”

He then argued that outsiders did not know where his father stood on the issue. While he acknowledged Ozzy’s anti-war stance, he said that did not mean his father would have opposed a UFC event at the White House.

Jack pointed to examples from Ozzy’s life to make his case. He said his father attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner when George W. Bush was president. He also said Ozzy took part in USO tours, visited troops in Korea and spent time with wounded service members at Walter Reed Hospital.

As a result, Jack said it was “completely insane” for people to claim they knew whether Ozzy would or would not have approved.

The Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourne sadly died at the age of 76 on July 22, 2025.

Read more: Sharon Osbourne accused of ‘cashing in’ as plans to ‘resurrect’ Ozzy revealed: ‘Why doesn’t she just auction off his body parts?’

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