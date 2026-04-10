‘Scared’ Gemma Collins targeted by ‘abusive’ stalker at her £1.3m Essex home: ‘Police have their DNA’

I’m A Celeb star Gemma Collins has been forced to have panic buttons installed at her Essex home after being targeted by an abusive stalker.

The star, whose scenes from I’m A Celebrity South Africa are currently airing, has seen her stalker hell intensify, with “abusive and menacing” correspondence being sent to her address.

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I’m A Celeb star Gemma Collins’ stalker hell

During the filming of I’m A Celebrity South Africa, Gemma’s stalker hell intensified. Packages containing excrement, as well as menacing letters, were reportedly sent to her home in Essex.

The incidents left the star so shaken that she had panic buttons installed in her home, with police now attempting to track down the culprit.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source said: “It’s so scary. She has now been sent these unpleasant parcels in the post along with menacing and abusive letters…

“The police have been amazing and installed panic buttons in her house, which has made her feel better, but she is still terrified. The police have obtained the culprit’s DNA, but are yet to track them down.”

I’m A Celeb star Gemma Collins was in South Africa last year (Credit: ITV)

Gemma on the effect of her stalker nightmare

Gemma first found out she had a stalker last year, after she was sent rat poison.

Speaking on the Everything I Know About Me podcast last year, she said: “No one would believe the bloody crap I’ve had to deal with. I’ve had a woman stalker that wrote me a letter in white gloves and wanted to kill me.

“You know, people would wish me dead. I’d get all sorts turn up at the shop. Weird. People are weird. And that’s why in a way I came away from my shop in the end,” she then continued.

The star contacted the police about some of the incidents; however, she admitted that she only began to feel safe after ramping up her personal security arrangements.

Gemma’s representatives declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Read more: Full story behind Gemma Collins’ Chicago role: ‘undeniable’ audition; sudden withdrawal; ‘next level’ injury

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