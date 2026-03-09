I’m A Celebrity fans furious as huge schedule shake-up hits All Stars series: ‘It won’t be the same!’

I’m A Celebrity All Stars’ prime-time TV schedule has been revealed by ITV, but fans are not happy.

The spin-off series, which last aired in 2023, is returning to screens in April, with a slightly different schedule to the main series.

The spin-off show is returning (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity All Stars launch date revealed

Over the weekend, it was reported that I’m A Celebrity… South Africa – to give the show its official name – will be launching on Monday, April 6.

Unlike the main series, the spin-off show is pre-recorded. However, there will be a slight change from the main series.

The main edition of the show airs every night, including Saturdays and Sundays.

However, this won’t be the case for the spin-off.

The show will air on weeknights over the course of three weeks, but not on weekends. Reports suggest it will culminate on Friday April 24 with a live show held in London. And fans are not happy!

Fans aren’t happy with one of the changes (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam I’m A Celebrity All Stars schedule

Taking to social media, fans slammed the decision not to air episodes on the weekends.

“Final in London? No weekend shows?” one fan fumed.

“Still no weekend shows? You’d think they’d learned from last time,” another tweeted.

“Nobody wants this,” a third wrote.

“That’s a bit crap,” another grumbled. “It’s not the same,” a fifth added.

