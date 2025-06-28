Former Neighbours star Holly Valance and her billionaire businessman husband Nick Candy have reportedly split.

Holly, 42, who competed on Strictly in 2011, married Nick, 52, the following year in September in Beverley Hills, California. Guests included Elton John, Simon Cowell as well as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

They share two children — daughters Luka Violet, 11, and Nova Skye Coco Candy, seven. However, are 13 years of marriage, it’s been said that the couple are no longer.

Holly and Nick tied the knot in 2012 (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly Valance and Nick Candy ‘split’

According to the MailOnline, Holly and Nick have been “living separate lives for a long time”. Nick has been “travelling a lot and it’s been a lonely life for Holly”.

The source added: “Nick has businesses in Dubai and London, The Reform Party.”

ED! has contacted Nick and Holly for a comment. However, their representatives have already told the Daily Mail: “This is a private matter and we will not be making any further comment.”

As noted by the newspaper, the last time Holly and Nick were spotted in public together was three months ago in March. The pair were seen enjoying lunch together in London.

As a couple, they launched their own charity, Candy Foundation. According to the website, it is a grant-giving programme that focuses exclusively on “improving the lives of children facing severe disadvantage, disabilities and challenging circumstances, and its mission is to drive positive change through effective social investments and carefully considered grants”.

Holly quit showbiz to be a mum (Credit: Cover Images)

Why Holly Valance left showbiz

In an interview with GBNews last year, Holly revealed she decided to ditch the entertainment industry to be a mum.

“I wanted to have a family, that’s more important to me,” she said, explaining she got pregnant four months after exchanging vows with Nick.

Holly explained she was brought up by a single mum who had to raise herself and her disabled sister. However, in order to support them both, she had to work “two or three jobs”.

The State of Mind hitmaker recognised her husband “has enough money to have food in the fridge” and for their children’s school fees to be paid. Therefore, she was able to stay at home with them, which she said made her the “luckiest person on earth”.

