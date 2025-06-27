Strictly star Michelle Tsiakkas has admitted that she has been left “traumatised” after an incident in Central London recently.

The Strictly dancer, 29, took to Instagram to share an update and issue a warning to her followers yesterday (Thursday, June 26).

Strictly star Michelle Tsiakkas issues warning

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Michelle revealed to her 55.7k followers that she’d been the victim of pickpocketing in Central London recently.

“I just wanted to make this video to let you know something that happened to me the other day in London,” she explained.

“This was a couple of days ago, and I’ve just about mentally recovered from that. It was quite traumatising on the day, it ruined my whole day and made me feel awful, scared, helpless and I don’t want the same to happen to you,” she then continued.

The Cyprus-born dancer then continued, saying: “My phone got stolen. I mean, I see it happening all the time but it’s just one of those things that you think is never going to happen to you and then it does.”

Michelle was left shaken by the incident (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Michelle Tsiakkas on having her phone stolen in London

The star, who is set to return to Strictly for her fourth series this year, explained that she was on her way to the dentist. She continued, saying that she thought she was the only person around on the street, when she pulled her phone out to look at directions.

“I was on the actual street of the dentist and what happens? A man comes on a bike behind me, sweeps past me and grabs my phone. So he’s grabbed my phone, he’s on an electric bike and my heart she sank,” she said.

She explained that she reached for her phone, tripped, and fell to the floor, grazing her knee.

Luckily for Michelle, two women were nearby who saw the incident. They let her use one of their phones to ring her bank, network provider, and her mum, who she said would worry if she wasn’t responding to her messages.

Fans sent their love (Credit: BBC)

Michelle supported by fans

Michelle then revealed that she did manage to get a new phone. However, the incident left her “traumatised”.

“I’m being way more careful, I won’t even take my phone out for directions,” she said.

Posting the video to her story, she included the caption: “Warning. This can happen to you in Central London. Be aware and be very careful. Phone theft is happening more and more, and it seems like crime in the city is getting worse … Has something like this ever happened to you?”

Michelle’s followers took to the comment section to send their support.

Nancy Xu sent several love heart emojis in the comment section. “Sending love, Michelle. Glad you are safe,” another follower then wrote.

“Really sorry to hear this, it seems to be a common occurrence in London these days, sadly. Sending love and hope you’re ok!!” another then said.

“Oh my goodness, I’m so sorry this happened to you. What is wrong with people? Sending love,” a third then commented.

