Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones have been linked for months. The Morning Live duo often find themselves in the middle of romance gossip due to their on-screen chemistry. Now, Helen has finally weighed in.

Gethin, 48, has fronted the BBC One daytime show since 2020. He presents it with Helen and Michelle Ackerley.

Fans have long noticed the easy chemistry between the co-stars. That warmth has kept the rumour mill turning for months.

Why Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones keep everyone guessing

Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones have become one of daytime TV’s most talked-about pairings. Their playful style on Morning Live often gets viewers talking.

Helen tackled the rumours herself earlier this year. She said even her closest friend had started to believe them.

Speaking on the On The Sofa podcast, she said: “My best friend thought we were engaged. She was like, ‘I’ve got a bone to pick with you. Why didn’t you tell me?'”

She then shut the speculation down. Helen said: “We’re not a couple. He is a lovely man and one of my favourite people, but no.”

The Morning Live dup have sparked a lot of rumours (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The Morning Live moment that sparked a BBC warning

As reported in Standard, Gethin has worn Clogau watches consistently over the past eight months. The report said one stainless steel model costs £550.

The Standard also reported that he wore the watch more than 30 times on the show. It said he wore it again in Morning Live’s Manchester studios on Wednesday.

A source told the Mail on Sunday: “It is completely unacceptable. Stars are blatantly flouting the rules. Clearly, there is not adequate monitoring.

“Gethin has worn these pieces for months now, unnoticed by producers and line managers.”

Gethin has fronted Clogau’s men’s jewellery range for almost a decade. He also regularly shares sponsored Instagram posts for the brand.

The BBC bans commercial advertising and hidden product placement on its public service channels. That is why the report has raised eyebrows.

Why this row feels familiar for BBC viewers

Jones is not the first BBC star to face this kind of scrutiny. Monty Don received a reminder after wearing a Barbour jacket on Gardeners’ World while fronting an ad campaign for the brand.

Gary Lineker also faced questions in 2024. He appeared to wear items from his own fashion range during the BBC’s Euros coverage.

So while fans remain fascinated by Helen Skelton and Gethin Jones, the latest development focuses on BBC compliance rather than romance. According to the Standard, Jones’ representative had been contacted for comment.

Read more: Morning Live star Rav Wilding ‘splits from co-star girlfriend’

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