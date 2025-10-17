Helen Flanagan sent pulses racing with a sexy Instagram post last night (Thursday, October 16).

The I’m A Celebrity star, 35, posed up a storm in a revealing gold corset, and her 1.1 million followers were loving what they were seeing.

Helen Flanagan’s revealing Instagram post

The sizzling snaps showed Helen in a variety of poses whilst wearing a gold corset that showed off her cleavage.

The star, who became single again earlier this year after splitting from boyfriend Robbie Talbot, topped off the gorgeous look with her long blonde hair down, whilst rocking a black skirt and some sheer tights.

Helen’s caption was short and sweet, just a simple kissing emoji.

It’s safe to say that her fans were loving what they were seeing last night.

Amongst the countless flame emojis in her comment section, one fan gushed: “How is someone so bloody beautiful?”

“God damn!” another wrote.

“Super hot,” a third commented. “Wow, Helen!” another said.

“Hottest mama award goes to…,” a fifth wrote. “Nearly had my eye out!” another added.

Fans were loving Helen’s snap (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Helen on ‘debilitating’ health condition that ‘rules and ruins’ her life

Helen’s snap comes just days after she revealed that she suffers from Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PDD), a very severe form of premenstrual syndrome.

It causes a range of emotional and physical symptoms every month during the week or two before your period. These symptoms include depression, anxiety, extreme irritability, feelings of hopelessness, as well as headaches, fatigue and bloating.

“It’s something that really rules my life. To be quite honest with you, I really struggle with my PMDD. I can get severe depression, and it can really take over my life. I really do struggle with my mental health massively, and it’s quite debilitating,” she confessed during an interview with The Sun.

Helen opened up about her condition (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘PMDD can make it very difficult to be with someone’

Continuing, Helen said that everyone close to her knows about her condition, as it can “massively change things”.

“Especially in relationships, I could be very irritable, could get angry, overly emotional and anxious so it can be extremely, extremely challenging. I think I struggle with relationships as well.

“I don’t want a boyfriend at the moment, but I do think PMDD can make it very difficult to be with someone because men don’t really usually understand how you’re feeling,” she then added.

