TV star Helen Flanagan revealed she was unable to enjoy a night out as her three children were unwell.

The 35-year-old mum shares daughters Matilda, nine, and Delilah, six, and son Charlie, three, with her ex-fiance Scott Sinclair. The pair were engaged between 2018 and 2022.

The former I’m A Celebrity star is no stranger to documenting her personal life with her followers on social media and issued an update over the weekend.

Helen Flanagan reveals her children are poorly

In an Instagram post shared on Saturday (September 6), Helen shared a series of snapshots of herself at an event in Newcastle for her travel company, Helen’s Hols.

“Loved today in Newcastle with all the travel team,” she wrote in her caption.

“Love Newcastle as a city, even though it was a quick trip… also kept my promise to myself of not drinking any alcohol for the whole of September. I love September as it’s like a mini January where you can realign your goals and get into a routine,” Helen added.

“I think when you put your mind to something you can do anything and I loved today being in a room with driven women. Some of the stories today were really inspiring and to see how the travel business has changed so many women’s lives while being able to juggle motherhood. I started @helenshols this year with my good friend Siobhan and what I love is empowering other women and I feel very passionate about women having financial freedom.”

Despite having an amazing time, the former Corrie actress was informed on the day that her children were not feeling well.

“Me and Siobhan were on the train at 7am this morning only for my mum to tell me that all 3 kids were all being sick,” she said.

As a result, Helen revealed her “night out” had been cancelled.

“Must be back to school…. So that’s my night out gone tonight and back to looking after babies,” she continued.

‘I hope your babies feel better’

Following the update, Helen’s followers rushed to the comments to share their support.

“I hope your kids feel better soon. Good luck with your travel business x,” one user wrote.

“Lovely to meet you today. I hope your babies feel better,” another person shared.

“Beautiful Helen, hope the children feel better soon,” a third remarked.

