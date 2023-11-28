Helen Flanagan has admitted on Instagram that she had a one-night stand and got ghosted while dating in 2023.

Ex Corrie actress Helen, 33, split from footballer Scott Sinclair last year. They were together for 13 years and share three children – Matilda, eight, Delilah, five and Charlie, two.

Following reports over the summer that Helen is dating again, she’s now given more details about who she’s been seeing.

Helen Flanagan has addressed ‘men she’s dated’ in 2023 (Credit: YouTube)

‘Back on the dating scene’

A source told The Sun at the time: “Helen’s officially back on the dating scene. She’s been seeing someone on/off for a while but has said they’re better off as friends. But she did really like dating him.

“Everything’s really casual and she’s taking things slow. She doesn’t want anything serious.”

Helen Flanagan on one night stands and being ghosted

Opening up about her love life on Insta, Helen shared a video concerning how she’s been trying to meet someone new.

It included screenshots identifying men she’s spent time with on dates over the last 12 months.

Helen indicated she has saved the contact details of “the men of 2023” under nicknames.

Helen Flanagan is back on the dating scene (Credit: Lorraine)

The monikers on her mobile include “too obsessed with their dog”, “ruined my mental health”, “my ghoster” and “dead chat”.

“Dead chat 2” also featured, as did “My One Night Stand.”

I’ve spent this year trying to find myself and start dating again.

Helen told fans: “After 13 years of being wifed off, I’ve spent this year trying to find myself and start dating again. Let’s just say it’s been an experience.”

She added: “In conclusion, we’re hoping for a better 2024.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Earlier this month Helen’s daughter Matilda told social media users her mother had a date planned.

She said during a TikTok video: “My mum’s going on a date with someone tomorrow and I think she said he’s very hot.”

Read more: Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair ‘don’t like each other very much’, ex-Corrie star claims

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.