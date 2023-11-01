Helen Flanagan’s daughter lets slip her mum is ‘dating someone very hot’ a year after Scott Sinclair split

Helen Flanagan’s daughter has let slip that her mum is “dating someone hot” after one year after splitting from Scott Sinclair.

The former I’m A Celebrity star, 33, is back on the dating scene and seven-year-old Matilda has confessed all about her love life.

Speaking on a TikTok live on Helen’s account together, Matilda disclosed Helen had a date planned with a mystery man, as she said: “My mum’s going on a date with someone tomorrow and I think she said he’s very hot.”

While the mother of three looked embarrassed, she asked her daughter if she liked him. She said: “Do you like the look of him? I think he looks quite nice.” Matilda replied: “But you think he’s really hot.” Helen then said: “Yeah I know but Matilda I’m a bit nervous actually because I don’t know him.”

Helen’s on the apps following her split (Credit: Splash News)

Corrie star Helen Flanagan on dating app

Her daughter then split the beans and told her fans that she’s been on a dating app, where she’s “been looking at boys”. “You have this dating app, so you look at these boys but some of them do this, [creating a boy impression].”

Helen then said to her daughter: “Most of them look really creepy don’t they,” Matilda agreed.

According to The Sun, a source said: “Helen’s officially back on the dating scene – she’s been seeing someone on/off for a while but has said they’re better off as friends, but she did really like dating him.

“Everything’s really casual and she’s taking things slow – she doesn’t want anything serious,” they concluded.

Helen still wears her engagement ring

Meanwhile, the former Coronation Street star continues to wear her engagement ring, despite splitting with Scott. According to reports in the Daily Mail, Helen wanted to wear her engagement ring because it was “too nice to let go”

Helen shares three children – Matilda, Delilah, four, and Charlie, two – with ex-Scott.

The actress reflected on her life since the “big adjustment” and shared: “I like being honest about situations. I am trying to do that with motherhood, it has been a weird adjustment. Over the past year really. I was with my fiancé for a really long time – when I was 19 to 31 and he was my whole world.”

