Helen Flanagan and Scott Sinclair ‘don’t like each other very much’, ex-Corrie star claims

Helen Flanagan of Corrie fame has revealed she and her ex, Scott Sinclair, “don’t like each other very much”. The Rosie Webster actress and her footballer ex split last year.

But sharing three children has meant the pair are still connected. And while they no longer speak directly – instead speaking via their parents – Helen insists they still love each other.

Helen Flanagan has admitted she and ex Scott Sinclair don’t like each other anymore (Credit: Splash)

Helen Flanagan on Scott Sinclair

She told Fabulous: “I love Scott and I know that he loves me, but I suppose we just don’t like each other very much at the moment. We don’t really speak and there’s no point in pretending that we’re the best of friends when we’re not.

“What we had was really special, and because of that, the emotion between us is just too raw. Luckily, I get on really well with his mum and he speaks to my parents, so I’m sure Scott and I will eventually have a better relationship. Obviously, it’s not ideal, but we both adore the children and we’d never want any arguing in front of them. He knows I’m always flexible about him seeing them. Whenever he wants to see them, I try to accommodate that.”

Helen also revealed the split was the best for their family. She said that their split was a “mutual decision”.

Helen and Scott co-parent their three children together (Credit: Splash)

Helen on her kids

“I want them to see healthy relationships and to be in healthy environments. I think if you’re unhappy then that projects on to them. Especially when you have daughters, you feel like you have to set an example. I always ask myself: ‘What would I want my daughters to do? What would I want for them?’ I’d want them to be happy. I wouldn’t want them to feel stuck.”

Meanwhile, Helen’s daughter Matilda let slip her mum had met someone new. Speaking on a TikTok live on Helen’s account together, Matilda disclosed Helen had a date planned with a mystery man.

She said: “My mum’s going on a date with someone tomorrow and I think she said he’s very hot.” Helen laughed off the moment, but conceded the man was hot.

ED! has contacted Scott’s reps for comment.

Read more: Helen Flanagan reveals heartbreaking real reason she won’t return to Coronation Street

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.