Helen Flanagan previously recalled the rather awkward moment her former in-laws came across her vast collection of sex toys…

The TV star is known for flaunting her jaw-dropping figure in her sizzling social media snaps. And it turns out Helen is no stranger to making a saucy confession either.

A few years back, Helen – who is on Pointless Celebrities today (September 6) – opened up about her love of lingerie and fun bedroom toys, including “nipple tassels” and a “diamond-studded whip”.

Helen previously made a saucy confession (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen Flanagan on sex toy blunder

Back in 2014, Helen revealed she was a big fan of sexy lingerie and sex toys and had a huge collection of X-rated items.

She told The Sun: “I have pretty much bought every set of underwear Agent Provocateur has ever made and most of it is in [ex Scott Sinclair’s] house. I’ve got loads of stuff from nipple tassels to this amazing diamond-studded whip from Agent Provocateur.”

Former Coronation Street star Helen then went on to recall a rather awkward moment when her ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair’s parents came across her saucy items.

Scott’s parents made a shocking discovery (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Helen was ‘so embarrassed’

Helen started dating hunky footballer Scott back in 2009. The pair ended up getting engaged in 2018 before calling it quits in 2022. The former couple also share three children, daughters Matilda, nine, and Delilah, six, and son Charlie, three.

And during her candid interview with The Sun, Helen recalled a mortifying incident involving her sex toys and Scott’s parents…

She explained: “But it was getting so embarrassing when Scott’s mum was helping me clear out stuff and all you could see was underwear and this whip. I was getting really flustered, saying: ‘Honestly, I bought it for a shoot.’

“And I did! But I kept it because I love it. Scott’s mum is lovely and she knows what I’m like so she just laughed.”

Watch Helen on Pointless Celebrities on Saturday (September 6) at 7:30pm on BBC One.

