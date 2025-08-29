Helen Flanagan has been told to “ignore the critics” after she was trolled over her ‘annoying’ habit while posing in a revealing top.

The TV star and mum-of-three is no stranger to sharing a sizzling social media post. From bikini-clad snaps to lingerie videos, Helen regularly sends her fans wild.

And the former Coronation Street star was back at it again this week when she posed in several different stunning outfits. But it seems some of her followers were left distracted…

The TV star looked gorgeous in a recent social media video (Credit: ITV)

Helen Flanagan wows on revealing top

On Thursday (August 28) Helen took to her Instagram and shared a video of her showing off her “new faves” from the fashion brand Shein.

In the clip, Helen looked nothing short of sensational, rocking a Playboy loungewear set and some striking red shorts. She also gave fans an eyeful when she slipped into a revealing black t-shirt that barely contained her chest.

Helen captioned the post: “My new faves from@sheinofficial@shein_gb. Let’s ignore my hair extension sticking out.”

As expected, fans went wild over Helen’s post, with one person writing: “What a woman.” Someone else added: “Looking beautiful as always Helen.” A third chimed in: “Stunning.”

Helen defended after being trolled

However, some of Helen’s other followers trolled the soap star as they slammed her for ‘always pouting’ in her videos.

“Helen stop the pouting as there’s no need, you have a beautiful smile which is much better,” said one person.

Someone else added: “Sorry babe, but peace and pout is so 1995 and not on the trendy side of it either.” Another follower wrote: “She’s a nice girl, but omg, she’s so obsessed with getting her [bleep]s out. Boobs out ocd.”

Nonetheless, one of Helen’s fans came to her defence and commended: “Ignore critics, you are super cute.”

“You are crushing it just lately Helen,” another shared.

Helen is no stranger to sharing a stunning snap (Credit: Instagram)

Helen’s recent birthday celebrations

It comes after Helen celebrated her 35th birthday earlier this month in a glamorous gold outfit.

In an upload shared 13 hours ago (August 8), Helen stunned in a gold bodysuit that featured a sheer, glittery long train. She teamed the look with a pair of heels of the same colour and tied her long locks up in a bun.

Helen opted for hoop earrings while posing in front of an exotic backdrop in the evening.

“My 35th bday dress @joshbirchjonesofficial. Queen Leo energy,” she wrote in her caption.

“Loved my 30s so far so much feel very blessed. I got my beautiful dream boy Charlie, I got to watch Matilda grow into the most amazing little girl and my amazing precious darling Delilah x,” she added.

