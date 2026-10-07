‘Unreal’ Helen Flanagan stuns in corset as fans declare her ‘naturally beautiful’

Helen Flanagan has unveiled a glamorous checked corset look while getting ready with rollers still pinned in her hair.

The former Coronation Street actress shared the playful selfies on Instagram, pairing the plunging top with matching grey trousers.

The outfit centred on a fitted grey corset patterned with black and white checks. Front buttons and thick straps framed its low neckline, while coordinating trousers completed the monochrome styling.

She finished the look with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and a neutral lipstick. Her latest post follows another recent corset appearance, which included an update about removing her tiger tattoo.

The tattoo had once replaced her engagement ring and was tied to her past engagement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

‘Unreal’

Fans were especially responsive to the update, with one user writing: “You are so gorgeous!…. and I’m a straight female.”

“Such a beautiful lady,” another person shared.

“Naturally beautiful,” a third said.

“Unreal,” a fourth remarked, adding the flame emoji.

Helen recently opened up about her ADHD (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Helen Flanagan shares candid relationship views

The fashion update arrived alongside frank Instagram Story posts about romance, attachment and rejection.

Helen explained that casual encounters do not suit her because she becomes emotionally invested.

She wrote: “I’m not a casual girl – I’m a lover girl/wifey and I do get attached.”

She then criticised men who disappear after sleeping with someone, calling that behaviour unacceptable in typically blunt language.

Her comments also touched on the last time she developed serious feelings for somebody. She described that experience as intense and said friends compared her to Cathy Earnshaw from Wuthering Heights.

Her view follows an earlier account of being ghosted after a one-night stand while navigating dating after a long relationship.

Helen discusses ADHD and difficult emotions

Helen also addressed limerance and rejection sensitivity, saying she is learning to manage those feelings better.

She wrote: “I get limerance and I also get terrible rejection sensitivity but I’m learning to deal with that better.”

Her Story then moved towards ADHD and habits formed during a past separation. Helen said unhealthy patterns emerged after she separated from the father of her children.

However, she was clear that she did not have a problem with alcohol. She also linked her comments about unhealthy habits to ADHD.

Read more: Helen Flanagan almost pops out of corset after teasing she will sell underwear to ‘pay for solicitor fees’

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