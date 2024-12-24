Helen Flanagan is looking forward to spending Christmas with her children after making a heartbreaking sacrifice last year.

The former Coronation Street star shares three children with her footballer ex Scott Sinclair. Their tumultuous relationship ended in 2022 after 13 years together.

Helen, who has moved on with her new beau Robbie Talbot, is vocal about the “toxic relationship” she had with Scott. Obviously, the holiday season is trickier to figure out with three children, especially when the actress claimed her ex “blocked” her.

But this year, Helen couldn’t be more thrilled about Christmas.

Helen and Scott have moved on with new partners (Credit: Splash News)

Helen Flanagan’s sacrifice for her children

Because Scott lives in Bath and Helen is in Manchester, “it’s hard to have those split Christmas days”. She can’t do “half and half”, so the kids – Matilda, Delilah and Charlie – get to spend the holiday with one of their parents.

Last year, the mum of three was feeling “rubbish” because the kids were with their father. But it’s her turn in 2024.

Helen told The Mirror that Christmas is all the more special and will be a “much happier one”. She also credits her “happy and healthy relationship” with Robbie for it.

Helen Flanagan is excited about Christmas with her kids and beau (Credit: Cover Images)

The Celebs Go Dating star said: “A lot of single mums can relate to me and when I met Robbie, I had so many lovely messages from people who had also gone through big breakups and divorces to say they were so happy for me.

“It’s really nice to be back in a happy, healthy relationship after such a public breakup. I felt a lot of single mums could relate to me on Celebs Go Dating,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Helen Flanagan (@hjgflanagan)

Helen’s plans for Christmas

Christmases in the past with Scott were “different” for the actress. “We moved all over the place because of football,” she recalled. The former couple usually visited each other’s family or spent the holiday “somewhere completely random” because of Scott’s football.

However, Helen is certain about what she’ll be doing this year. She plans to spend Christmas with her children and mum, with Robbie coming over in the afternoon.

Whereas, Scott is likely spending holidays it with his family or his current partner Louise Tarver, who he lives with. But his ex thinks the celebrations shouldn’t be limited to one day.

The Corrie star said: “I don’t think it has to be honed in on one day, we celebrate all through November and December to make sure it’s special for them [children] and they get time with both of us.”

Read more: Helen Flanagan hits back at ‘mean’ trolls as she’s accused of ‘ruining’ her face

What did you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.