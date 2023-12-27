Helen Flanagan ‘feeling rubbish’ after Christmas without her kids: ‘Next year I’ll be festive’

Former Corrie star Helen Flanagan has admitted that her Christmas has been tough as she misses her kids and is struggling with her ADHD.

The star posted a series of photos on Instagram and added a lengthy caption about what she’s been up to.

This was Helen’s first Christmas without her three children, who spent the festivities with their dad and her ex, Scott Sinclair.

Helen, 33, said: “Wasn’t really feeling Christmas this year, felt weird without the kids but next year I’ll be festive.”

She then shared photos from her Christmas week, which included festive walks and being a “skatty mess” after losing her keys at a mate’s house.

Helen explained: “I do have ADHD and I’m managing it really badly at the moment.”

Helen Flanagan on her mental health

The former Coronation Street star also told fans more about the PMDD she suffers from. “Finally doing something about my PMDD. I get so emotional before I bleed.”

Helen first opened up about her PMDD in October. Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder is a more serious version of premenstrual syndrome which severely affects mood and Helen thanked fellow I’m A Celebrity star Vicky Pattison for supporting her through the diagnosis.

Friends and fans were quick to share their support for Helen, too. Vicky Pattison said: “Sending you so much love girl. Your honesty and transparency is helping so many other women.”

A fan commented: “Keep your chin up high sweetheart, things will get better.”

Another added: “Sorry it’s been a really tough time for you. Wishing you peace, calm and happiness for 2024.”

Helen was diagnosed with ADHD many years ago. She split from footballer Scott after 13 years together last year, and the star has been dogged by rumours about her love life ever since.

Helen’s missing her children, pictured here with eldest daughter Matilda (Credit: Cover)

‘I want to be good for my three beautiful kids’

In early December Helen was linked to David Haye’s infamous throuple. The boxer is in a relationship with girlfriend Sian Osbourne and it was rumoured that Helen was the third party.

Over Christmas, Helen decided to put those rumours to bed.

She said: “Also please stop writing untrue stories about me. It does impact on my mental health which I’m really trying my best to work on after the break-up with the father of my kids.

“I’m a mummy and I want to be good for my three beautiful children.”

Helen and Scott share Matilda, eight, five-year-old Delilah and Charlie, two.

Fans were quick to rally round. “I hope you are OK and that 2024 brings you to a better beautiful happy place with you and your lovely children!

Keep your chin up high sweetheart things will get better,” said one.

“Darling so sorry to hear about your break up, you are a great mama and all will be okay in time. Good for you for staying strong and keeping busy, have fun and let time heal things. Sending you so much love,” said another. A third commented: “Sending love hun. Keep strong. Ignore the haters … the ones who know better and love you lots.”

