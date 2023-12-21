Helen Flanagan shares heartache over first Christmas without her kids

Helen Flanagan is set to celebrate Christmas without her children for the first time this year.

Former Coronation Street actress Helen, 33, split from her footballer partner Scott Sinclair last year.

They were together for 13 years, and share three children – Matilda, eight, Delilah, five, and Charlie, who is two.

But with plans to spend several days with Scott and their nan in Bath over the festive period, her kids will be nearly 200 miles away from Helen over Christmas.

Helen Flanagan news: Being apart from her kids over Christmas

Speaking to Closer, Helen said: “My children really miss their daddy and they’re very close to their nanna. So they’re going to spend Christmas with them. I won’t have them for about four days.

“It will actually be the first Christmas that I don’t have my children.”

However, Helen still has lots to look forward to – as she’ll be jetting off to Bali to celebrate the arrival of 2024.

Her kids and friends will reportedly join Helen for the New Year’s getaway.

‘We’re hoping for a better 2024’

Additionally, Helen has already addressed some hopes she has for next year.

Following reports over the summer that Helen is dating again, she opened up to Instagram fans about her love life last month.

“After 13 years of being wifed off, I’ve spent this year trying to find myself and start dating again. Let’s just say it’s been an experience,” she told followers as she indicated her dating experiences in 2023 included being ghosted and a one-night stand.

She added at the time: “In conclusion, we’re hoping for a better 2024.”

And in the past few weeks, Helen has also been linked to boxer David Haye. They are said to have matched on a dating app, several years after they both featured in the I’m A Celebrity 2012 cast.

But despite tabloid claims earlier this year concerning David being allegedly part of a ‘throuple’, The Sun reported a couple of weeks ago that it is understood Helen and David went on dates alone.

