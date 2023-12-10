Helen Flanagan ‘has been on dates with boxer David Haye’, pals claim, after she confessed she’s with a “very hot” man.

The Coronation Street star, 33, became friends with David back in 2012 when they both appeared on I’m A Celebrity. However, reports in The Sun have now suggested the duo matched on a dating app on Raya.

It’s claimed Helen met up for dinner with the boxer and comes after Helen posted a video of daughter Delilah on social media confessing: “My mum’s going on a date. And I think she said he’s very hot.”

Helen Flanagan’s daughter revealed she’s dating a hot man (Credit: Cover Images)

David Haye is ‘hot’ man Helen Flanagan is ‘dating’

A source claimed: “Helen told friends she’s been on dates with David.”

They then addressed the throuple-shaped elephant in the room. David and girlfriend Sian Osbourne have been romantically linked to various third parties in recent months. However, Helen is “not involved” the the throuple.

“She’s met Sian before and is aware of reports of their throuple set-up but is obviously not involved,” said a source.

Back in May, Helen was pictured with the couple at a party.

ED! has contacted Helen and David’s reps for comment on this story.

Helen’s split from Scott Sinclair

Reports emerged late last year that Helen had split from her fiancé Scott Sinclair after being together for 13 years.

“Scott is a good guy, but I felt he wasn’t very good with emotions. We got used to doing our own thing. I had my own work and friends, and so did he. We just weren’t really together that much,” she said.

