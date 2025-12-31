Helen Flanagan feeling ‘rubbish’ after being involved in car crash: ‘It was totally my fault’

Helen Flanagan has revealed she’s been involved in a car crash, admitting she feels “deflated” and “rubbish” ahead of spending New Year’s Eve with her three children.
Helen spent Christmas apart from her three children – Matilda, 10, and Delilah, seven, and four-year-old son Charlie. While she was in panto, the youngsters were with their dad, Helen’s ex Scott Sinclair.
However, ahead of a party that she’s attending with the kids tonight, Helen has revealed that she’s been involved in a car crash.
Helen Flanagan admits ‘it could’ve been a lot worse’ following car crash
Posting a video on Instagram, while wearing pink pyjamas, Helen said: “I crashed my car yesterday. It was fine, could have been a lot worse. It’s just hassle, because I planned to go to Scotland.”
Sharing more details, and revealing that she’ll now be forced to get the train, Helen added: “I crashed into another car and it was totally my fault. I can’t drive my car, the bumper is hanging off because I’m an absolute idiot.”
She also said that she’s been struggling with her mental health and ADHD of late. Helen shared: “It’ll be nice, I’m looking forward to the party tonight with the kids, and I’ll have a good vibe about me. But also, it’s really okay if you’re not having this amazing vibe about you.”
With candid honesty, she then said: “I’m being honest, I do actually feel like [bleep] today. I’ll be fine, but it’s alright not to be.”
‘If I’m sad then I really feel it’
She then explained how her ADHD impacts the way she feels things, saying: “If I’m angry then I get really angry. And if I’m sad then I really feel it.”
It comes after Helen lashed out at her ex and opened up about her struggles as a single mum. She gave an insight into co-parenting with ex Scott, revealing that her eldest daughter can become “moody” when switching between their two homes.
Helen said: “Matilda is sensitive, and she takes everything very much in. And every single time that I get her back, she’s in a mood with me. She’s really moody. She’s really sassy.”
