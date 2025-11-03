Harry Redknapp has delighted fans by sharing a sweet photo of himself and his wife Sandra.

Footballing legend Harry has been with Sandra since they were 17 years old. They tied the knot back in 1968 and have two sons – Jamie Redknapp and Mark Redknapp.

However, in July this year, Sandra was hospitalised following a sudden and mystery illness. But now, it seems Sandra is back on the mend after Harry posted a heartwarming photo of the beloved couple.

Harry Redknapp posts selfie with wife Sandra

Following Sandra’s hospitalisation in July this year, no further details were revealed as to why she was in there.

Four months on, though, and on Sunday (November 3) Harry took to his Instagram and shared a sweet snap of himself and Sandra enjoying some food at a restaurant.

In the photo, Harry had his arm round his wife, who beamed to the camera. He kept the caption simple and just posted a love heart emoji.

‘Hope you’re feeling better’

As expected, fans of Harry and Sandra quickly flooded the comments section with support.

One person said: “Lovely couple. Great to see you both having a romantic meal together and pleased your wife is better Harry.”

Someone else wrote: “Soulmates – beautiful photo.” A third penned: “Gorgeous couple – hope you’re feeling better.”

Sandra’s hospitalisation was announced in July during ITV racing coverage from Great Yarmouth Racecourse. Commentator Matt Chapman spoke about King of Bears, a racehorse owned by 78-year-old Harry.

“So, King of Bears, just to say Harry Redknapp will be watching this horse from his hospital bed, but not his bed, his missus Sandra is just being treated in hospital at the moment,” Matt said.

“Sandra, if you’re listening in – I think she wanted to watch Emmerdale, but Harry’s making her watch this race – I really hope King of Bears runs well. He’s a character. He could win it, he could finish last, but he gives Jack Doughty a big chance for George Scott,” he then added.

