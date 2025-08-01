Masked raiders armed with hammers forced their way into the mansion of Harry Redknapp and looted wife Sandra’s jewellery, it has been reported.

Former I’m A Celebrity… star Harry’s front door was smashed during the break in at his home in Dorset’s exclusive Sandbanks area.

News of the “clearly organised” robbery comes just days after Sandra Redknapp, 78, was reported to have been hospitalised.

Harry Redknapp and Sandra Redknapp, both 78, have been married for 57 years (Credit: YouTube)

Harry Redknapp house ‘raided’

A source is reported to have told The Sun that the gang may have used a property website ad to check out the layout of the Redknapps’ £5 million Dorset home.

The tabloid understands ex Premier League manager Harry and Sandra were both out when the robbers struck. But jewellery and other luxury items are said to have been snatched during the raid last Friday night.

The raiders must have known the house was empty.

‘Raid was clearly organised’

According to The Sun, the Redknapps’ property is for sale. It is speculated the gang may have been tipped off about details about the beach resort home through an online listing.

A source claimed: “The criminals would only have to keep watch on the property and break in once the coast was clear, knowing the full layout of the house in advance.”

Gang members were caught on CCTV pillaging the detached gated property, using lump hammers and a sledgehammer to smash the front door open.

The Sun also claims Harry had attended a function that evening, and Sandra was said to be in London. The tabloid previously reported a week ago that Sandra had been taken into hospital – but it was not reported for what reason.

Neither Harry nor Sandra Redknapp were believed to have been home when the gang struck (Credit: YouTube)

Harry ‘doesn’t want to make a fuss’

Officers have confirmed the search is still on for the thieves.

Dorset Police said: “We received a report of a burglary at an address in Poole. Officers attended and carried out enquiries at the property. An investigation is underway into the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Harry reportedly told The Sun he “doesn’t want to make a fuss”.

They are quoted as saying: “There was no one in the house at the time and we don’t want to comment on what was taken. It’s a matter for the police.”

ED! has approached a representative for Harry Redknapp for comment.

