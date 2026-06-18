Greg James reveals heartbreaking reason he’s missed radio show for days: ‘I’m in no fit state’

Greg James’ radio listeners have now learned why the BBC Radio 1 host has been away from his breakfast show for a few days.

The presenter told fans he stepped back from work to support his family after his father, Alan Milward, underwent more heart surgery.

Greg missed the show on Wednesday and Thursday. He then shared an update on Instagram, saying the operation had taken much longer than expected and that his father was still seriously unwell.

The radio star explained his absence (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Greg James radio absence explained

In his latest message, Greg tried to keep his trademark humour. However, he also made clear the situation remained very worrying.

He wrote: “Real talk, surgery went OK but he’s far from out of the woods so I’m gonna take it easy tomorrow and hopefully back on Friday.”

He added: “Plus I’m in no fit state to be on the radio – I mean, look at me. I’m posting photos from intensive care ffs. Thank you for your lovely messages. Ps. It’s coming home. Pps. Alan isn’t for a while.” [Sic].

Before that, Greg had posted from his mum’s garden as he explained why he was missing the breakfast show. He wrote: “Hello from my mum’s garden! I wasn’t on the breakfast show today as my dad was in for another go at heart surgery.”

He also said the past few months had been “wild” and admitted he had not wanted to “bore” followers with every detail. Even so, he said the family had found themselves “back to square one,” while they waited for news and tried to stay calm.

Greg opened up to fans on his social media (Credit: ITV)

Radio 1 host praises family, surgeons and the NHS

The broadcaster also thanked those around him during the ordeal. In another update, he wrote: “What a great day! An absolute hoot in ICU! LOVE IT THERE! Surgery was MUCH LONGER than everyone hoped…”

Then he paid tribute to the people helping his father through the latest setback. He said: “Big up my mum and my big sis. And the surgeons. And the nurses. And the NHS. What a gang. We’ve all gone mad.”

That mix of dark humour and honesty gave fans a clear picture of how difficult the past few days have been. As a result, many sent messages of support after he explained he was not ready to return to air straight away.

Greg James and his father’s health battle

This is not the first serious health scare Greg has spoken about this year. In March, his father suffered a stroke during a planned heart operation, and Greg later described his condition as “bleak”.

Greg James’ dad’s health battle: a quick timeline Greg James has spoken several times this year about his father Alan Milward’s serious health problems. March: Greg revealed his dad suffered a stroke during a planned heart operation.

Greg revealed his dad suffered a stroke during a planned heart operation. Afterwards: He said his father was “fighting hard” and making “small steps” in recovery.

He said his father was “fighting hard” and making “small steps” in recovery. Latest update: Greg told fans Alan had undergone more heart surgery, which took longer than expected, and said he was still “far from out of the woods”. The updates help explain why the Radio 1 presenter has stepped away from his breakfast show to be with his family.

At the time, he cancelled his show to be with his family. He later returned to work and said his father was “fighting hard” and taking “small steps” on the road to recovery.

Despite that painful period, Greg still went ahead with Radio 1’s Longest Ride for Comic Relief. He completed an eight-day, 1000km charity cycling challenge from Weymouth to Edinburgh on a tandem bike that listeners nicknamed Tando Norris.

Importantly, he said he took on the challenge in honour of his father after being encouraged to do it.

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