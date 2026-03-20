Greg James in tears as he discovers exact total raised for Comic Relief after completing 1,000km bike ride

Greg James has completed his epic 1,000km tandem bike challenge for Comic Relief, and the final total he has raised is nothing short of incredible.

The Radio 1 favourite spent eight days cycling the length of the UK, from Weymouth to Edinburgh, pushing himself to the limit for a good cause.

Greg James has crossed the finish line after his gruelling 1,000km cycle ride for Comic Relief (Credit: BBC)

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After days of exhaustion, emotion and determination, Greg finally crossed the finish line today to huge cheers.

BBC Morning Live captured the moment live from Murrayfield Stadium as crowds gathered to welcome him in style.

So, just how much did Greg manage to raise?

Greg James’ Comic Relief tandem ride

Greg set off on his Longest Ride on Friday March 13, 2026, beginning in Weymouth, Dorset.

Over eight days, he travelled through southern England, Wales, the Midlands, northern England and into the Scottish Borders, ending in Edinburgh.

The journey pushed him physically, with muscle pain and exhaustion taking their toll, even if he avoided any major injuries.

He completed the challenge just after 10.30am on Friday March 20, 2026.

Speaking moments before finishing, Greg told Morning Live presenters Greg Rutherford and Gaby Roslin: “There’s not a lot left in these legs, I must say.

“It’s been a crazy adventure this. I’ve enjoyed bits of it and endured all of it.

“I feel empty of energy but completely full up of goodwill and great energy of people.

“The goal of raising as much money as possible has kept me going.”

Greg raised millions for Comic Relief (Credit: BBC)

What was Greg James’ Comic Relief total?

As he crossed the finish line in Edinburgh, the emotion clearly hit Greg as he broke down in tears.

“I can’t believe it. What a beautiful day, it’s been unbelievable. I couldn’t see, I just kept bursting into tears,” he said.

He also shared that his dad, who is currently in hospital, had been watching his journey, adding to the emotional moment.

At 11.20am, BBC Radio 1 confirmed the incredible total.

Greg had raised a huge £4.42million.

“My brain just stopped then,” he admitted. “There is so much going around in my head!”

The total is expected to keep climbing as donations remain open, meaning supporters can still contribute to Greg’s Longest Ride.

You can donate here.

His challenge will feature in tonight’s Comic Relief: Funny for Money, showcasing the full journey and the impact of the money raised.

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