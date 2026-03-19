MAFS Australia’s Gia poses with daughter by the pool as she has on-screen row with husband Scott

MAFS Australia viewers are in for explosive scenes tonight as Gia Fleur clashes with husband Scott McCristal after he forgets her daughter’s name.

The tense moment leaves Gia questioning whether Scott truly accepts her life as a mum, with emotions running high during the latest task.

MAFS Australia’s Gia falls out with Scott over her daughter tonight (Credit: Channel 4)

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During the Red Flag, Green Flag challenge, Gia opens up to the other brides about her growing concerns.

She says: “I listened to his audition video and I literally cried because he was like, ‘I don’t care if she has kids or doesn’t, but I don’t want to pay school fees’.

“I’m a single mum and it hit me.

“Another red flag is he forgot my daughter’s name.”

As the drama unfolds, many viewers are now asking the same question, who is Gia’s daughter?

MAFS Australia: Who is Gia’s daughter?

Gia’s daughter is called Willa and she is nine years old.

While Gia is no stranger to the spotlight, she tends to keep Willa’s life out of the public eye.

However, there have been a few glimpses shared on social media.

In one post, Gia snapped a selfie while sunbathing by a pool, with Willa relaxing beside her.

The youngster wore heart shaped sunglasses and flashed a peace sign, while Gia sported designer shades and a bright bikini.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Fleur (@giafleurrr)

Gia has also featured Willa in a TikTok video, although she remained off camera.

In the clip, Gia joked: “Hey, Willa? Do you reckon I’m just like really hot for a mum, don’t you think?”

Willa replied: “Don’t you think that’s a bit ridiculous?”

Gia pushed further, asking: “Don’t you think I’m so hot that, like, when you go to school, you think, ‘God, I’ve just got the hottest mum ever?'”

Willa quipped back: “Girl, in your dreams.”

Gia later captioned the clip: “Got humbled by a 9 year old.”

Gia tells the girls that Scott forgetting Willa’s name is a red flag (Credit: Channel 4)

Gia’s daughter: Who is her dad?

Gia welcomed Willa during her first marriage.

However, her ex-husband has stayed out of the spotlight and his identity is not publicly known.

The pair are now divorced, and Gia has focused on raising her daughter.

Before tying the knot with Scott, Gia spoke to the MAFS experts about how important Willa is in her life.

“I’m a mum I have a little daughter. She’s the most amazing kind girl and the love of my life,” she said.

“She’s my reason for living. As a mother, I want to show her it’s okay to be herself.”

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal relationship status explored following wedding

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