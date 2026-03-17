MAFS Australia’s Gia Fleur and Scott McCristal relationship status explored following wedding

MAFS Australia 2026 is well into week two – and after a dramatic first dinner party, viewers are all asking the same question: are Gia and Scott still together?

Despite initially appearing to be one of the strongest couples in the experiment, things may not be quite as solid as they first seemed.

But after tonight’s dramatic first dinner party, all eyes are on Gia and Scott, and what the future holds for the pair. So, are they still together? And what have they said about their marriage? Let’s have a look.

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Gia was boasting about their sex life (Credit: Channel 4)

Are MAFS Australia couple Gia and Scott still together?

Are Gia and Scott still together?

Although Gia and Scott were confident their relationship wouldn’t fizzle out, it’s now believed they are no longer together.

With filming having taken place last summer, it hasn’t taken long for spoilers to emerge – and it looks like plenty of drama is still to come, especially for Gia. The mum-of-one finds herself caught up in several explosive clashes with the other brides, which even led to her issuing a public apology.

Tensions also arise within her own marriage.

At one point, Gia discovers photos of Scott’s ex-girlfriend on his phone – something that causes a major argument when he refuses to delete them. Gia later clarified the images were of his ex wearing lingerie, which explains why she was so upset.

Although the pair attempt to move past it and give their relationship another go, reports suggest they eventually quit the experiment due to the strain it put on their mental health.

Gia and Scott are no longer together (Credit: Channel 4)

What has one said about the other?

While many MAFS couples try to keep their relationship status under wraps until the show finishes airing, fans have already started to piece together what happened.

Gia previously revealed her eight-year-old daughter has been bullied since the show aired, and admitted she regrets taking part.

Meanwhile, Scott has said he felt “blindsided” by the drama unfolding around him. And he had hoped to stay out of the conflict.

It’s believed the pair did try to continue their relationship outside of the experiment. However, things didn’t last – and reports suggest they had already split by the time the reunion was filmed.

It seems both Gia and Scott may have already moved on.

Gia has been spotted in Australia with Alan Wallace. And later confirmed the relationship herself in an interview with the Daily Mail.

She admitted: “Navigating the new relationship has been hard… I can’t keep pretending I’m with Scott when I’m so in love with Alan.”

Gia added that she’s now focusing on her “real life” with her new partner.

As for Scott, there have been rumours he’s reconnected with his ex-girlfriend. While he didn’t confirm the relationship, he did admit he had “reached out” to her.

So while their on-screen romance may have started strong, it’s clear things didn’t last for Gia and Scott once the cameras stopped rolling.

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