Gorka Marquez left in tears after Gemma Atkinson shares message from their daughter

Former Strictly star Gorka Marquez was left in tears as his partner, Gemma Atkinson, shared a sweet message from their daughter.

The emotional moment took place during the most recent episode of the couple’s podcast, Lost in Translation.

Gemma and Gorka’s latest episode was an emotional one (Credit: Lost in Translation / YouTube)

Gorka Marquez in tears as Gemma Atkinson shares message from their daughter

During the latest episode of Lost in Translation, Gemma shared a heartfelt Father’s Day message from the couple’s daughter, Mia.

Gorka and Gemma are parents to Mia, six, and Thiago, two.

In the message, Mia reeled off the top five things she loves about her dad.

“Hi Papa. Happy Father’s Day. We love you!” she said in the video.

She then went on to describe her dad as “super”, “helpful” and an “amazing dad”.

She also joked that he is responsible for “smelly trumps” in the family home.

Mia also added that little Thiago would think the same “because he is super” and that he “agrees with everything”.

Wiping away tears, Gorka said: “That’s not fair! You should do that at the end, not now. We love you! Thank you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorka Marquez (@gorka_marquez)

Fans gush over heartfelt moment

Gorka uploaded the heartwarming moment on his Instagram with the caption: “I am not crying… you are!”

Fans were loving it, and took to the comment section to gush over the moment.

“Oh I absolutely adore you all, such a perfect little family,” one fan wrote.

“Oh this is beautiful,” another said.

“That’s a moment you’ll never forget,” a third gushed.

“Mini Gemma with your eyes. Such a gorgeous little message,” another added.

“This is so wonderful,” a fifth said.

Gemma and Gorka have been engaged since 2021 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma and Gorka’s wedding u-turn

The adorable message comes just a month after Gemma and Gorka were forced to make a wedding u-turn after sparking speculation that they weren’t going to get married.

The couple, who became engaged in 2021, have yet to set a date for their big day.

In an episode of their podcast, they joked that they wouldn’t want to marry each other.

“I ain’t getting married to him. No chance,” Gemma quipped. “I don’t think I want to get married,” Gorka agreed.

However, they clarified that they had joked in the following episode.

“People need to know what is banter and what is sarcasm,” Gorka said. “We will get married. We were just like joking about it.”

Read more: Gemma Atkinson hits back at claims she was behind Gorka Marquez’s Strictly exit

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