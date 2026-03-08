Gone star David Morrissey on tragic family death aged 54 that ‘changed him forever’

This weekend sees the launch of ITV’s much-anticipated new thriller, Gone, starring David Morrissey and Eve Myles.

Morrissey portrays private school headmaster Michael Polly, who finds himself becoming a prime suspect following the disappearance of his wife.

The acclaimed actor, who will soon reprise his role as DCS Ian St Clair in BBC crime drama Sherwood, has tackled some gritty storylines on screen, but has also faced some tough times in his personal life.

Aged just 15, Morrissey – now 61 – lost his father, a tragedy that he heartbreakingly revealed “changed [him] forever”.

David Morrissey stars in the new ITV thriller, Gone (Credit: ITV)

David Morrissey opens up on father’s death

“The moment that changed me forever was my father’s death, when I was 15,” the actor told the Guardian.

Joe Morrissey, a cobbler, developed a terminal blood disorder when his children were still very young.

“He was very ill for a very long time, and eventually died from a haemorrhage at our family home, aged 54.”

The actor opened up about the loss in an interview with Radio Times, explaining how getting into acting helped him to process his grief.

David Morrissey tragically lost his father when he was only 15 (Credit: Nils Jorgensen/INSTARimages)

“He’d been ill since I was about eight. So from then onwards I was aware that he would die any minute, which was quite odd,” he said.

He added that joining the Everyman Youth Theatre in Liverpool saw him find his “tribe” and gave him space to channel his difficult emotions.

“There was a lot going on emotionally with me and I was able to give vent to it and express it. But also, as a kid, you just get on with it,” he continued.

“And I was the youngest, so my two older brothers and my older sister were there for me, so it wasn’t as if I was abandoned. When he finally died he’d been ill for such a long time that, you know, it was not the biggest shock in the world. For myself, anyway. So, yes, it was a stage of life, but I think as a teenager… I wouldn’t say I was equipped to deal with it, but I had the advantage of the ignorance of youth.”

Gone kicks off on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm on Sunday March 8.

