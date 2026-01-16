Sherwood is coming back with a series 3, and an iconic TV legend has joined the cast

Sherwood – quite simply one of the most sublime TV dramas of the past decade – is officially heading back to our screens for series 3. And yes, the cast line-up is just as impressive as the previous series.

BBC One has confirmed that filming is now underway on the next chapter of the award-winning crime drama. The Nottinghamshire-set series first landed in 2022. It returned with an equally powerful second run in 2024, and deservedly scooped up plenty of gongs along the way.

New episodes are expected in 2026, with Sherwood once again digging deep into the lives, loyalties and long-buried secrets of a former mining community. This time, the story returns to Ashfield and brings a brand-new family into the spotlight – with predictably devastating consequences.

Here’s everything you need to know about Sherwood series 3, from the plot and cast to episode count and release date.

Is there a series 3 of Sherwood?

There certainly is a series of Sherwood 3. The BBC has confirmed Sherwood will return for a third series, and it’s currently in production (as of January 2026). The new story picks up six months after the explosive finale of series two.

This time around, a new family sits at the heart of the drama. The Wood family are described by the BBC as “the picture of working-class respectability” – deeply embedded in the community, volunteering at the local church, and closely tied to the construction of the Gotham housing estate, built in the looming shadow of Sherwood Forest.

Meanwhile, DI Zara Gill is overseeing the grim task of identifying multiple human remains discovered in a reservoir during the recovery operation following Ann Branson’s drowning. As the investigation unfolds, links emerge to several people connected to the Bransons’ criminal past. But one discovery, in particular, leads investigators straight back to the Bostall family.

According to the official synopsis: “Forty years after he first went missing, the body of Arthur Bostall is unearthed from Nottingham’s ancient caves. A disturbing series of questions begins to surface over who killed him and why. As the Wood and Bostall families are forced to confront the past, events in the present threaten to uncover further buried secrets – for the families and the wider community alike.”

How many episodes will it be?

Sherwood series 3 will once again run for six hour-long episodes.

That matches the format of series 1 and 2, which aired in 2022 and 2024 respectively. Both are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Who is new in the cast of Sherwood series 3?

There’s a seriously strong set of new arrivals for series 3, with Rosalie Craig, Joe Dempsie, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sue Johnston and Peter Wight all joining the cast.

Singer and actress Rosalie Craig plays Zoe Wood, a fiercely committed campaigner for her town. Viewers recently saw her as troubled Kitty in Riot Women.

Joe Dempsie takes on the role of Zoe’s husband, Alex Wood, who is overseeing the construction of the Gotham housing estate. He’ll be familiar to many from Game of Thrones, as well as his recent appearance in Showtrial series 2.

Zoe and Alex live with their parents, Irene and Eric Bostall – the first residents of the estate. Sue Johnston joins the cast as Irene, bringing with her a wealth of TV pedigree from The Royle Family, Waking the Dead and Brookside.

Peter Wight plays Eric Bostall. He’s best known for his often comic turns in Early Doors and Party Animals, and has also appeared in Out of the Blue, The Paradise and A Confession.

Kirby Howell-Baptiste joins as DI Zara Gill. Her previous credits include Why Women Kill, The Good Place, Killing Eve, Barry and The Sandman.

Toxic Town and Murder Before Evensong star Ben Batt also signs on for series 3, alongside Masters of the Air actor Adam Long.

Who returns to the cast?

A large portion of Sherwood’s outstanding ensemble will be back for the third run, including:

After the Flood’s Lorraine Ashbourne as Daphne Sparrow.

Rome’s Lindsay Duncan as Jennifer Hale.

Hustle’s Robert Glenister as DI Kevin Salisbury.

My Family’s Robert Lindsay as Franklin Warner.

The Crown’s Lesley Manville as Julie Jackson.

Walking the Dead’s David Morrissey as DCS Ian St Clair.

Rivals’ Claire Rushbrook as Cathy Rowley.

Hullraisers’ Perry Fitzpatrick as Rory Sparrow.

The Village’s Bill Jones as Ronan Sparrow.

Sherwood series 3 ‘combines gripping storytelling with profound emotional truth’

Executive producer Juliette Howell said: “James Graham has once again crafted something truly special with this series, combining gripping storytelling with profound emotional truth in a family mystery that will have audiences hooked from the first frame.

“The Woods are a family you will be desperate to protect even as you question everything about them and their actions.”

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added: “James Graham’s scripts are as gripping and unpredictable as ever, with some fantastically knotty new characters to enjoy.”

When’s the start date? How can I watch it?

Viewers will need to be patient as Sherwood series 3 is still in production. That said, all signs point to a 2026 release.

When it returns, the series will air on BBC One and be available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Series 1 and 2 are already available to watch in full.

Sherwood will return to BBC One and iPlayer in 2026.