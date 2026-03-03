GMB fury as Susanna Reid questions the goverment saving ‘tax-dodgers’ stuck in Dubai

GMB host Susanna Reid sparked backlash for her comments about the government coming to the aid of ‘tax-dodgers’ currently stranded in Dubai.

Iranian drones and missiles have been intercepted in the skies over Dubai and the United Arab Emirates in recent days. Dubai International Airport has been hit, leaving thousands of British expats stranded.

Ed Balls and Susanna Reid debated tax exiles in Dubai on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Debate over saving British expats living tax-free in Dubai

Dubai has seen missiles flying across its skies over the last few days, with some of the city’s most iconic buildings being damaged in the process.

The Fairmont The Palm hotel and the Burj Al Arab hotel have both been damaged. Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi’s Zayed International Airport have also sustained hits.

Yesterday (Monday, March 2), a debate raged in the Commons over whether or not the government should help Brits currently living tax-free in Dubai.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey asked Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer if he agreed that it was “only right” that British expats in the region “start paying taxes to fund our Armed Forces just like the rest of us do”.

Susanna discussed this debate with her co-host, Ed Balls, during today’s edition of the show.

“Should they actually pay for their own evacuation?” (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid questions the government plan to save ‘tax dodging’ Brits in Dubai

“Very interesting yesterday, this row kind of blew up in social media and in the Commons as well, about the fact that tens of thousands of Brits have moved places like Dubai, potentially – I can’t speak for all the individuals – but to avoid paying tax,” she said.

“And there are questions now about, if they need rescuing, if there is a mass evacuation of all of those Brits, should they actually pay for their own evacuation?” she then continued.

“Because if they’re avoiding paying tax, then they’re avoiding paying into public services, like the government coming to get you when you’re in trouble.”

Ed replied, saying it’s “highly unlikely” that the government will want to pay for Brits to travel back via rescue planes. He suggested that they would rather wait for the airspace to reopen and people to buy airline tickets to fly back.

“I don’t think the British public is going to think that the taxpayers paying for that makes a lot of sense,” he then continued.

At the end of the segment, Susanna and Ed asked viewers for their opinions. “I mean, you know, they’re Brits. Come on. We’ll go and get them, wherever they are in the world,” Susanna said. “Get your plane out, Susanna,” Ed joked.

Later, it was revealed that 71% of viewers believe taxpayers should help fund the evacuation of expats in Dubai.

Susanna was slammed (Credit: ITV)

GMB host Susanna Reid under fire

Viewers were quick to slam Susanna on social media. “Okay Susanna let’s play this out – should people who don’t pay tax, but live in the UK – get access to the services paid for by taxpayers?” one viewer fumed.

“Does this naked envy and hostility to wealth help explain why so many leave? It’s utter nonsense. If they return they quickly become British tax residents again and will be liable for worldwide income and assets. It’s a non-story. Piffle,” another said.

“There are millions in Great Britain who have never and will not ever contribute to public services,” a third wrote.

“35% of U.K. adults living in the U.K. do not pay income tax – by this argument if they were on holiday abroad when disaster strikes , they should not be eligible for government support. Stop this silly argument based on envy,” another fumed. “Helping CITIZENS is not about tax residency,” a fifth said.

However, some agreed with the star.

“Stunned actually agree with something she has said,” one viewer said.

“If they are no longer British tax residents, then obviously the uk gov should not cover their asses. An exit from a system implies revoking both the rights and the responsibilities of that system. that is the whole point of an exit,” another wrote.

“I 100% agree with her and so does majority of the population, if they want picking up then they can pay the bill,” a third added.

Read more: Max George reveals terrifying hospital dash after his arms and hands ‘turned completely blue’

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page