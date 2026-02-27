Max George reveals terrifying hospital dash after his arms and hands ‘turned completely blue’

Max George has spoken about the moment his arms and hands “turned completely blue” amid his terrifying health scare.

The Wanted singer, who is in a relationship with EastEnders actress Maisie Smith, admitted he was ‘staring death in the face’.

Max’s horrifying change to his appearance was caused by a deadly heart condition.

He has now given his first TV interview after being fitted with a pacemaker to keep him alive.

Max George has revealed the horrifying moment his hands and arms ‘turned completely blue’ (Credit: ITV)

Max George’s ‘hands and arms turn blue’

Max, 37, has said he knew something was desperately wrong when he woke up one morning feeling horrendous in December 2024.

He compared the feeling to “the world going to end”, as if he’d had a very bad hangover.

Max then realised his hands and arms were completely blue.

Max spoke about the moment he ‘stared death in the face’ during an interview on Good Morning Britain.

He explained to Kate Garraway and Ranvir Singh: “I’d started feeling strange but couldn’t put my finger on what was wrong.

“I went to bed one night and when I woke I knew something was really, really wrong.

“You know like when you have a hangover and you feel like the world’s going to end? It was kind of like that.

“I looked down and my arms and hands were completely blue.”

Max says he managed to get downstairs just as his shocked mum walked through the door.

“I hadn’t seen my face at this point. The first thing she said was, ‘What have you done?’ I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s going on’.”

Max was rushed to hospital and A&E staff jumped straight into action.

He recalls: “Within 10 minutes they said I was either going to need a pacemaker or a defibrillator.”

What is wrong with Max George’s heart?

Max was in hospital for eight days as doctors tried to work out what was wrong with his heart.

His heart rate dropped to 24 beats per minute. The normal range for a healthy person is between 60 and 100.

He was eventually diagnosed with myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle.

It was caused by a chest infection that had progressed to pneumonia.

Usually, it clears up on its own. But in Max’s case, it stopped the electrical impulse working in his heart.

Ranvir said to Max: “It’s not an underestimation to say you definitely stared death in the face at the point.

“You must have felt like everything was running out of control. It was such a helpless situation.”

Nodding, Max agreed with her.

Max was fitted with a pacemaker, which he says keeps him alive.

He said: “They got the pacemaker in and I depend on it now. It’s 100 per cent so it’s always working.

“I wouldn’t be here without it.”

