Baby heartbreak for Tom and Giovanna Fletcher as she reveals miscarriage following ‘surprise pregnancy’

Giovanna Fletcher, 41, has heartbreakingly revealed she suffered a miscarriage last year following a “surprise pregnancy”.

The author, who has been married to McFly’s Tom Fletcher since 2012, revealed the heartbreaking news on the new episode of her Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast. The couple share three sons; Buzz, Buddy and Max.

It was the 300th episode of her podcast, and so instead of her speaking to another guest, her close friend Emma Willis took her seat to interview Giovanna. And that’s when she revealed the devastating news.

She got emotional as she spoke about the news (Credit: YouTube)

Giovanna Fletcher reveals heartbreaking miscarriage

Speaking to Emma, Giovanna emotionally admitted she had a “chemical pregnancy” in 2025, something she hadn’t spoken about publicly yet.

She revealed: “I had another miscarriage last year – a chemical pregnancy. Well, it was a surprise pregnancy. I haven’t talked about it publicly. But also, my response to it was very different this time. Don’t get me wrong, it was [bleep]ing hard.”

Giovanna went on to explain she doesn’t feel the “12-week rule” should be a thing, as no matter when someone loses their baby, it will be difficult.

She explained: “I don’t agree with the 12-week rule. You need the support of the people around you. So allow yourself to feel other people’s joy, but also their sadness if there is a loss.”

As for how this miscarriage has affected Giovanna Fletcher, she admitted it made her rethink her entire 2026 plans, as she wanted to try to “enjoy life” after preparing to welcome another baby.

Giovanna said: “When the pregnancy ended, I suddenly thought well, I need to change how I do things in 2026. I need to be able to enjoy the things I am doing, rather than constantly feeling like I am just getting through the things, because they are all things I love. Let’s not get through, let’s enjoy life.”

Giovanna and Tom have three sons (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Giovanna ‘felt different’ about pregnancy this time

The pregnancy news came when Giovanna was 40, and she confirmed that things actually did feel different for her, especially as she and Tom already have three children.

“It did feel so different, and it’s a very individual thing,” Giovanna explained. “For me, I have got three incredible kids, and four is a lot of kids.

“It’s one of those things where if the pregnancy had worked out, then it would have been a blessing. What a blessing to have another baby. That is such an incredible thing. However, I am so comfortable with this chapter we are in now. It felt very different to be going through a loss that isn’t surrounded by desperation and fear that it might never happen.”

Giovanna ended the topic by admitting: “I am not pining. But it has been a different thing to get my head around.”

Heartbreakingly, this isn’t the first miscarriage that Giovanna has suffered. In 2017, she spoke about how she had a miscarriage with her first baby, before welcoming her sons.

She said at the time to BUILD Series: “I fell pregnant very quickly and had this thing in my head that it was just too easy. After being worried for so long that it wouldn’t be easy, it just happened.

“And then I miscarried not long after that. I think part of me felt that would happen, because I felt it was too easy. I felt that I hadn’t earned it. But if that didn’t happen, I wouldn’t have Buzz. And Buzz will forever be my silver lining.”

