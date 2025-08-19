McFly star Tom Fletcher has melted the hearts of his Instagram followers after introducing them to the newest member of his family… a puppy called Dennis!

Tom, 40, has been married to wife Giovanna Fletcher since 2012 and they share three kids together. The couple, and their family, are known to be animal lovers, having adored a number of pets over the years. Those furry friends include cat Marvin, who sadly passed away on Christmas Eve 2013, and another cat Leia, who was beloved for 17 years.

Now, however, Tom and his family have been joined by a Golden Retriever pup. And fans have been overwhelmed by just how cute he is!

Tom Fletcher has revealed new puppy Dennis to fans (Credit: YouTube)

Tom Fletcher introduces new puppy

The Voice UK star Tom made the big reveal about Dennis on Insta on Tuesday (August 19) morning.

Uploading a carousel of adorable snaps showing Dennis wearing a lead, and being cuddled by Tom and Giovanna, the new pet owner captioned the images: “So, this happened. Meet Dennis, the new member of the Fletcher family.”

Tom also shared another pretty pic on his Stories, gushing: “I mean… look at this dude.”

Fans’ eyes were as full as love as the heart-eyed emojis Tom included with his messages. And ten of thousands signalled their approval for Dennis by leaving a Like on the post.

How fans and followers reacted

Celeb pals and fans alike were captivated by the images of Dennis.

EastEnders actress Lacey Turner hailed the pooch: “Oh Dennis is so handsome!” Meanwhile, TV star Faye Winter added: “Dennis! Love you already xx.”

And presenter Matt Baker wrote: “Wonderful! If you need any tips or help give me a shout.”

Elsewhere in the comments section, one excited fan exclaimed: “Oh my God. Dennis will bring so so much joy!”

And many user remarks also made it clear how “cute” they find Dennis.

“He’s soooo cute!! Thought Gi might push for a girl to increase the female energy in the house,” one person joked.

Another gasped: “Oh shut the front door on how much cuteness overload in one post. Hi Dennis.”

Dennis is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen.

“Ok so he’s the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” said someone else.

And yet another fan declared: “He is the absolute cutest.”

Tom Fletcher’s puppy Dennis has a peek about (Credit: Instagram)

What pets has Tom Fletcher had?

According to reports, Tom had to sadly say goodbye to ginger cat Marvin after four and half years in 2013.

He informed fans on Twitter at the time the late Marvin was in one of his “favourite snoozing spots looking like he’s peacefully fallen asleep”.

Tom added: “He really was a special one and I’m going to miss him so, so much. You’ve all shown him so much GD love over the years. Thank you for that.”

Tom Fletcher and wife Giovanna Fletcher share three children together, as well as Dennis! (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Then in February 2024, Tom and Giovanna announced that Leia had passed away. They also noted the challenges of explaining death and loss to their young children Buzz, Buddy and Max.

Giovanna wrote at the time: “Navigating death with little ones is certainly heart breaking. There’s been wailing, there’s been pacing, and there’s been talk of a memory box. Princess Leia – you have given us so much love. You were so loved. We love you.”

