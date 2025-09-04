Tributes pour in as fashion designer Giorgio Armani dies aged 91

The death of legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani at the age of 91 has been announced.

The Italian-born billionaire’s company shared the news today (Thursday, September 4).

Giorgio Armani dies aged 91

Giorgio was born in Piacenza, Italy, in 1934. Attending the University of Milan, he studied medicine before leaving and joining the army. After leaving the army, he began on the path to becoming a world-renowned fashion designer.

A pioneering presence in the fashion industry, his company is now worth billions. He worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including George Clooney, Cate Blanchett and Julia Roberts, and his designs were regular fixtures on red carpets all around the world.

In a statement released this afternoon, the Armani Group announced that Giorgio had died at home earlier today. “With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani,” the statement read.

“Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones. Indefatigable to the end, he worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections and the many ongoing and future projects,” it continued.

Armani Group pay tribute

The tribute continued: “Over the years, Giorgio Armani has crafted a vision that expanded from fashion to every aspect of life, anticipating the times with extraordinary clarity and pragmatism.

“He has been driven by relentless curiosity and a deep attention to the present and to people. Along this journey, he established an open dialogue with the public, becoming a beloved and respected figure for his ability to connect with everyone. Always mindful of the needs of the community, he has been active on many fronts, especially in support of his beloved Milan,” it then read.

“Giorgio Armani is a company with 50 years of history, built with emotion and patience. Giorgio Armani always made independence – of thought and action – his hallmark. The company is, now and always, a reflection of this spirit. His family and employees will carry the Group forward in respect and continuity of these values,” it then continued.

“The funeral chamber will be set up from Saturday, September 6 to Sunday, September 7, and will be open from 9am to 6pm, in Milan, at Via Bergognone 59, inside the Armani/Teatro. In accordance with Mr. Armani’s explicit wishes, the funeral will be held privately.”

Tributes pour in

Tributes have since poured in for the designer. Fellow fashion designer Donatella Versace commented on the Instagram post announcing his death with a broken heart emoji.

Taking to her own page, she posted a picture of Giorgio. “The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever,” she wrote.

“The fashion world just lost one of its greatest,” a fan wrote on X. “A true icon of fashion, his legacy will live on through his timeless designs,” another then said. “OMG rest in peace icon,” a third then wrote.

