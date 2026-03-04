Morning Live host Gethin Jones delivers absolutely terrifying warning that ‘takes his breath away’

Gethin Jones admitted his ‘breath was taken away’ as he delivered a terrifying warning to Morning Live viewers today.

The Welsh presenter hosted the show with Louise Minchin and opened with a very worrying message.

Gethin explained to viewers that they would need to take note of a very frightening AI scam that could affect their children.

Using voice-clone technology, it can also leave victims serious out of pocket.

Gethin Jones and Louise Minchin shared their horror on Morning Live as a terrifying warning was given (Credit: BBC)

Morning Live’s Gethin Jones delivers terrifying warning

When the segment came, Gethin told viewers: “We are finding out how fraudsters are using AI to get their hands on your cash.”

Louise added: “This sounds really worrying. What’s going on.”

They then tuned to Nick Stapleton, who sent chill through their bones.

Nick said: “We’ve spoken about AI voice scams before and the way that your voice can be cloned.

“If there is a recording of you out there somewhere, or if your child has a TikTok account, scammers could take a little clip and use it to make your child’s voice and then call you as your child.”

He then explained a different scam that uses a similar technique.

Nick said scammers are starting to cold-call victims and ‘carry out a survey’ to get clips of the victim’s voice.

“They can then use those clips and personal information to create a quite convincing version of you to then go and do something,” he adds. “For example, set up a direct debit.”

An example of a cloned-voice scam was then played out on Morning Live.

A cloned voice of an unsuspecting lady was used to set up a direct debit from her bank account with a third-party company.

After listening to it, Gethin admitted: “It took my breath away.”

Nick Stapleton ‘took Gethin’s breath away’ with a voice-clone clip (Credit: BBC)

‘It’s shocking’

Nick went on to talk in more detail about the scam. Gethin sat with his hand on his chin, looking worried.

“It’s shocking, isn’t it?” Gethin then added, before asking Nick for tips on how to prevent this happening to him and viewers.

Nick replied: “If you get a completely out of the blue phone call that you’re not expecting at all, stay silent.”

Gethin admitted: “Even the instinct is to be polite to them and say, ‘I’m not talking to you’ and put the phone down. But that couple of seconds could be all that is needed to get your voice?”

Nick said yes and warned: “Three seconds, that’s all they need. You can making a convincing clone of someone’s voice with just three seconds of audio.”

Gethin again held his hand to his forehead and did a massive sigh.

Louise, meanwhile, repeated Nick’s message to viewers: “Stay silent and check your bank statements. Gosh,” she said.

