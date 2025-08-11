TV favourite Gethin Jones has announced that his dad Goronwy has died following a long illness.

The Morning Live presenter, who recently returned from a trip to Australia, shared a picture of himself and his dad alongside a heartfelt statement.

In the statement, he described his dad’s final moments, revealing he was surrounded by love as he passed away.

Gethin Jones announces the death of his dad

The picture shows Goronwy lying in a hospital bed listening to something on a smiling Gethin’s phone.

The presenter shared the picture alongside a caption which read: “‘Wales defeated England,’ (the famous line from Max Boyce). Hymns and Arias with dad last night, before he left us this morning. The most perfect, peaceful end. Welsh hymns playing and the grandsons on speaker phone saying goodbye.”

Gethin added: “Dad was poorly for a while, he put up a good fight, incredible really. It was so nice to see his dry humour, the importance of faith and his love for classical music shine through at the end.

“Every day I’ve been at the Heath Hospital in Cardiff, someone would stop me and ask me about Dad. He probably taught them at some point. He made a big impact on education in these parts over a long period of time. He was strict and direct, always reasonable. A teacher for 40 years, a headteacher for 28!”

‘A tough old week’

The TV favourite then paid tribute to the NHS staff who looked after his dad.

“Always grateful for the care and understanding of the wonderful NHS staff – my sister is one of them. But this time, she was also the daughter. One of the strongest I know, (and then will cry at an emotive sentence in Welsh!). She’s just been amazing, didn’t miss a beat.

“A little mention to her What’s App group with her mates. Finding the humour when needed is so important isn’t it.… along with the unconditional support. A tough old week. But lucky in so many ways.”

‘So sorry to hear it mate’

Support poured in for the star, from famous friends and fans.

The One Show’s Alex Jones shared: “Thinking of you Geth. Loads of love to you all.” Sir Chris Hoy added: “So sorry to hear it mate, but heartwarming to see him surrounded with love.”

Anthea Turner commented: “Beautifully chosen words. Thinking of you. Big Hug.” The Chase star Jenny Ryan also commented. She said: “Lots of love to you and your family, Geth.”

