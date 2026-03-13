Georgia Toffolo admits ‘things may have got out of hand’ after ‘highs and lows’ marriage admission with husband James Watt

Georgia Toffolo has been at Cheltenham all week, putting husband James Watts’ business woes firmly to one side.

Last week, James apologised to BrewDog investors as he sold the company. He said it had been “an incredibly difficult week”. Following the sale, dozens of BrewDog bars closed, and almost 500 staff members lost their jobs.

James – said to have a staggering net worth – had previously stepped away from the company in 2024, following allegations of a toxic working culture and inappropriate behaviour – something he has denied.

Toff, 31, meanwhile, has firmly focused on fashion, ignoring the backlash surrounding her husband. However, even she has admitted that one of her latest looks might have been a “step too far”…

Georgia Toffolo appears to be flying solo without husband James as she attends the races at Cheltenham (Credit: Splash News)

Georgia Toffolo flies solo without husband James at Cheltenham

Toff has been at the races all week, dazzling followers with her statement style. However, an outfit she wore yesterday (March 12) was a “step too far” by her own admission. That’s because she teamed her navy two-piece with a “literal pony bag”.

Posting on social media, she shared: “Day three of Cheltenham… and things may have got slightly out of hand. I fear my equine accessory (aka my literal pony bag) might be one step too far.”

Her followers loved it, though, and assured her: “Love this outfit and the pony bag is so cute!” A second said: “The horse bag is perfect… so cute and it’s so good you can have fun with your outfits… only you though Toff!”

Not everyone thought her focus should’ve been on fashion, though…

‘Tone deaf’

Georgia’s week-long outing came after husband James sold BrewDog. He apologised after thousands lost their jobs and investments went belly-up.

“No shame. Hope you’re thinking of BrewDog investors every time you place a bet,” slammed one in Georgia’s comments section. “Of course she can, but it’s also tone deaf to be flaunting her wealth in this situation. She’s just proving she’s tone deaf.”

Georgia’s husband James Watt has kept a low profile since his BrewDog sale (Credit: Splash News)

Georgia Toffolo on ‘highs and lows’ with husband James

The comments came after Georgia celebrated her first wedding anniversary earlier this month. However, in the post she admitted that the past 12 months haven’t all been plain sailing.

Posting on social media, she shared: “One year married to you. I had a whole fantasy about what marriage would look like since I was about five years old and honestly? What we have is a thousand times better.

“The life we’ve built is extraordinary – the highs, the lows, all of it. Me and you my love, forever.”

