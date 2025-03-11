Hollywood star Gene Hackman told a friend he would have died a “long time ago” if his wife wasn’t caring for him, it’s been said.

The 95-year-old actor and classical pianist were discovered dead inside their home in Sante Fe, New Mexico at the end of last month, along with one of their pet dogs.

Police concluded the French Connection star’ cause of death was due to heart disease, with advanced Alzheimer’s disease being listed as a ‘significant contributory factor’. They also believe Betsy may have passed away from hantavirus pulmonary syndrome several days before her Hollywood husband.

Officers believe Gene died from heart disease several days after his wife (Credit: Ralph Dominguez/MediaPunch via Cover Images)

Gene Hackman’s wife cared for him

Gene’s longtime friend has spoken out about the couple and their 33-year marriage.

Tom Allin told the New York Times that Betsy looked after all aspects of Gene’s life as he didn’t have a mobile phone.

He said: “She was very protective of him.”

He added his late friend said he would have been dead “long ago” without wife Betsy making sure he ate healthy meals and taking care of him.

The couple married in December 1991 after being in a relationship for seven years. Gene was a father to three children from a previous marriage to Faye Maltese.

Gene retired from acting in 2004 (YouTube/MGM)

Mystery over couple’s death

The pair were tragically found dead in their home a few weeks ago, with Hackman’s body found partially mummified in the kitchen while Betsy was discovered near scattered pills on the bathroom counter. The rare hantavirus infection shows up with flu-like symptoms but can lead to heart and lung failure and shortness of breath.

One of their dogs was also found dead inside a crate.

Officers said there were signs of decomposition and they had been “dead for some time”.

They believe Gene had passed away around February 18, but 64-year-old Betsy’s last moments were known from a week earlier, on February 11. They suspect she may have been dead for several days and Gene may not have known about it due to his condition.

Two other dogs were found roaming the property and believed to have not been injured.

Gene Hackman admitted he wasn’t there for his children when his career got in the way (Oscars/YouTube)

Hollywood star left fame behind

The two-Academy-Award winner decided to leave Tinsel Town behind and moved to Sante Fe in the 1980s. This was after he divorced his first wife.

Neighbours detailed the couple enjoyed a reclusive life and were rarely seen outside their home.

Some residents in the community said they had never seen them.

Tributes have poured in over recent weeks, with Morgan Freeman giving a touching speech for the actor at the Oscars earlier this month.

He said of his co-star and friend: “This week, our community lost a giant, and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman.

“‘I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films, Unforgiven and Under Suspicion, and like everyone who would ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man who gets elevated everyone’s work.

He received two Oscars, but more importantly, he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world. Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work.’

“So I think I speak for us all when I say, Gene, you’ll be remembered for that and for so much more. Rest in peace, my friend”.

