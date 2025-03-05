Gene Hackman’s nephew issues statement on his cause of death as police admit crime scene blunder

The nephew of Gene Hackman has spoken out for the first time about the actor’s death, sharing an update on investigations into the cause of his passing.

The Hollywood superstar, 95, and his wife Betsy, 64, were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico alongside one of their three dogs last month.

Reports suggest their bodies showed signs of decomposition and, as a result, it’s suspected that the pair had been dead for a while.

Now, his nephew, has addressed the theories surprising Gene’s death.

Nephew of Gene Hackman speaks out after death

In a new interview, Tim – who is the son of Gene’s brother Richard Hackman – shared that the family is still awaiting the results of a toxicology report, so the actor’s cause of death is still outstanding.

When we know the truth we will deal with it.

“We’re waiting on toxicology. That will tell us everything. It’s hard to theorise [on the cause of death]. There are lots of theories out there and I don’t want to speculate. It’s easy to speculate negative theories,” Tim told Us Weekly.

Revealing the family’s positive outlook as they wait for clarity on how he died, Tim explained: “The family wants to keep it positive for now and when we know the truth we will deal with it.”

Police reveal blunder

It comes after the police investigating Gene’s death admit they made a blunder.

Last week, Gene, his wife Betsy and one of their dogs were found dead inside their home. However, it’s been claimed police initially misidentified the dog that had died.

USA Today reports that the real dog that died was 12-year-old Zinna, a reddish Australian Kelpie mixed breed.

Police initially named the deceased dog as Gene and Betsy’s German Shepherd Bear.

It’s been reported Bear is alive and with the couple’s other surviving dog. As for how the dog was misidentified in the initial police report, it is not known yet.

Gas leak found in Gene Hackman home

Meanwhile this week, it was revealed that a gas leak was found in Gene’s home. However, it was “minuscule” and couldn’t have caused the deaths.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to the Daily Mail that the New Mexico Gas Company made “no significant findings” of gas leaks or carbon monoxide in the home.

The gas company did issue five “red tags” though – including one for the minor leak at the stove burner. This was registered as “0.03% gas in the air” and is considered to “not be a lethal amount”.

Police said: “The other four red tags were for code enforcement violations – not involving gas leaks or carbon monoxide – involving a water heater and gas log lighters installed in three fireplaces.”

Gene and Betsy’s bodies

Following the discovery of Gene and Betsy’s bodies, it emerged that his pacemaker last picked up a recording on February 17. This could indicate that he lay dead in his home for nine days.

A male maintenance worker found the bodies of the married couple when arrived at their home to carry out some routine maintenance.

Calling 991, and while crying and sniffing, he went on: “I think we just found a deceased person inside the house.”

The late couple’s two surviving dogs could also be heard barking in the background.

The man couldn’t tell the dispatcher the age of the two bodies. But noted they were “a female and a male, probably”.

