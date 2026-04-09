Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins joined I’m A Celebrity South Africa as a latecomer and is already entertaining the nation.

No stranger to a reality show, the GC previously participated in I’m A Celebrity, Celebrity Big Brother and Dancing On Ice. However, it was ITV’s The Only Way Is Essex where she found household name fame.

Gemma sold cars before TOWIE (Credit: Splashnews.com)

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Gemma Collins on TOWIE

Gemma joined ITV2’s The Only Way Is Essex (TOWIE) in 2011 during the second series.

She quickly became a favourite with viewers, remaining a regular until 2019. In 2015, she reflected on the show’s 15th anniversary and told BBC Essex: “I’ll always cherish it. It was special, it was just magic,” she said.

“They were wild, they were great, they were fun,” Gemma added. “It was a whole new era and it was just a vibe and a time and I will never, ever change [or] regret [it].”

Before gracing our screens, Gemma worked selling cars at a BMW garage in Harold Wood, east London. She admitted leaving her job was a “massive risk”.

“Yes, we all got paid £50 in the day but it all turned out good. I’m still living here to tell the tale. I knew I was going to be able to have a good life off the back of taking a massive risk,” Gemma explained.

What Gemma Collins looked like before TOWIE

On Instagram, Gemma has shared numerous photos of herself before the show.

In a photo uploaded in June 2020, a young Gemma in her 20s appeared in front of a pool wearing a knee-length dress, flashing her radiant smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)

In her caption, the 45-year-old reflected on her health and how she’s overcome scrutiny surrounding her weight.

“As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since however I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most,” she wrote.

“Sending love to all the PCOS sufferers it’s not easy and always be kind people. People are not always overweight because of all the stereotypical bullying comments !!! I CHOSE to RISE ABOVE and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being ME !”

Gemma continued: “Lots of people have bullied me taunted me and also early on in the industry [told me to] lose weight. You’re too fat to promote my brand !!! It’s endless !!! Cough cough …. where are you people now? WHERE AM I? RISE HIGHER. Always BELIEVE IN YOU. my heart has always been the same no matter of my size.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins © (@gemmacollins)

A few months prior, Gemma celebrated her childhood friend Vicky’s birthday. Within the carousel post, Gemma shared photos of herself during what appeared to be her teen years.

No stranger to putting on a glam appearance, the GC was a fashion icon back then.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers notice blatant blunder after Gemma Collins loses eating trial

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