‘I don’t seek publicity!’ Gareth Gates hits out at Katie Price after he lost virginity to her aged 17

Gareth Gates has lashed out at Katie Price, as he opened up about losing his virginity to her as a teenager.

Singer Gareth, now 41, was 17 years old when he had a brief fling with Katie, who was 23 and six months pregnant at the time.

Gareth had a fling with Katie 24 years ago (Credit: ITV)

Gareth Gates on losing his virginity to Katie Price

Back in 2002, aged 17 and fresh off Pop Idol, Gareth had a brief fling with Katie while she was pregnant with son Harvey.

News of their romance made the news, something which left Gareth “shocked”.

In a recent interview with New! magazine, Gareth opened up about the impact losing his virginity to Katie – and the subsequent media storm – had on him.

“I was shocked, and at the tim,e I actually didn’t believe it was from her. I thought the press had made it up,” he said.

“But then it turned out it actually was her who sold the story – that was a lot for a kid who wasn’t even an adult to take,” he then added.

Katie was six months pregnant at the time (Credit: The Lewis Nicholls Show / YouTube)

Gareth’s biggest fear after fling with Katie

The singer continued, saying he would “never” talk about “intimate details” that two people have had together, “out of respect for them, and out of respect for myself”.

“That’s just not something I’d do. I didn’t want my parents reading every intimate detail about my life in the papers. They didn’t need to see that, nobody does. I’m not the sort of person who seeks publicity,” he then added.

Gareth initially denied the stories claiming he’d lost his virginity to Katie. However, during The Big Reunion in 2014, he admitted the truth.

“I denied the whole Jordan thing because I was 17, I didn’t want my family to find out about my sex life,” he said.

“If I hadn’t lied it wouldn’t have been a big deal, my family, friends, and fans wouldn’t have felt as let down I guess.”

ED! has contacted Katie representatives for comment.

Katie claims the fling kick-started Gareth’s career (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price’s take on Gareth Gates fling

Katie has addressed the fling in the past too. In her 2021 book, Harvey and Me, she claimed the romance kick-started Gareth’s career.

“I should have thought, ‘Katie, put it away. You’re pregnant – no one wants you.’ But then again, hello Gareth Gates! He wanted a bit of Pricey – even when I was six months pregnant,” she wrote.

“He denied losing his virginity to me at first, but once he finally admitted it, wasn’t that when his career started? Anyway, swiftly moving on….”

