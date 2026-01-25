Inside Gareth Gates’ wild love life: Katie Price fling; ‘toxic’ rows with Corrie star ex; lookalike new girlfriend

Gareth Gates has been around in the showbiz business for over two decades – and it’s fair to say he’s had a rather colourful love life.

The singer became a household name back in 2002, when he was the runner-up on ITV talent show Pop Idol aged just 17 years old. Since then, Gareth – who is on Jimmy & Shivi’s Farmhouse Breakfast today (January 25) – has continued to have an impressive career.

However, over the years, his romances have made plenty of headlines – including a fling with Katie Price. Here, ED! is taking a look inside his rollercoaster love life.

Gareth and Katie had a fling back in the day (Credit: YouTube)

Gareth Gates’ fling with Katie Price

Reality star and former glamour model Katie Price had a secret fling with Gareth after he shot to fame back in 2002. At the time, Katie was six months pregnant with eldest son Harvey.

After initially denying her claims, Gareth confirmed they did indeed sleep together. He later admitted on The Big Reunion in 2014: “I denied the whole Jordan thing because I was 17, I didn’t want my family to find out about my sex life.

“If I hadn’t lied it wouldn’t have been a big deal, my family, friends and fans wouldn’t have felt as let down I guess.”

Writing in one of her previous books, Katie spoke about sleeping with Gareth and said: “Gareth’s performance was definitely improving.

“I was just getting into the swing of things and Gareth was getting into his stride, when suddenly he leaped off the bed screaming: ‘My [bleep], my [bleep], look, it’s bleeding!’

“It bloody well was too, a lot. He was practically hysterical. I suppose any man would be to see their tackle in such a state.”

He was previously married to Suzanne (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gareth Gates and wife Suzanne Mole

Gareth went on to find love with Suzanne Mole. The pair first met in 2002 at the Record of the Year awards when Suzanne was a dancer.

Going from strength to strength, Gareth proposed in 2007 and he and Suzanne got married a year later. The couple then welcomed a daughter named Missy in April 2009.

However, in 2012 it was announced that Gareth and Suzanne had called it quits. He said in a statement: “Despite our ­efforts over the past three years­ to make our marriage work, sadly Suzanne and I have decided to separate.

“Whilst we have grown apart, we love and cherish our wonderful daughter Missy and ­together we will prioritise her happy ­upbringing.”

Corrie star Faye and Gareth were engaged (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gareth and Faye Brooks

In 2012, Gareth met Coronation Street star Faye Brooks while working on a West End show. She starred as Elle Woods in the London production of Legally Blonde, with Gareth playing her character’s love interest Warner.

In 2018 though, Gareth and Faye broke up, only to revive their romance within a few months. They later got engaged in 2019 after he serenaded Faye with a 17-minute love song he’d written to form part of his proposal.

However, their expected marriage was not to be, and they broke up for good in 2019.

It was reported at the time of their final split that Gareth’s relationship with his ex-wife caused rows, with Faye reportedly feeling she wasn’t a high priority for him.

A source claimed to The Sun in August 2019: “Gareth travels a lot for work and, when Faye was on Corrie, they’d have hardly any time together, yet he’d be on the phone to his ex.

“Nothing was going on at all, and she had no reason to be worried. But it turned toxic and they’d always be rowing about it.”

He is currently dating singer Allana (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gareth’s new girlfriend Allana

Fast forward to July 2023, and Gareth went Instagram official with his new girlfriend Allana Taylor. The pair first met when they worked on a Jack And The Beanstalk panto. They got together shortly after the position wrapped.

Gareth told The Sun said: “It just sort of naturally happened. We got on very well – and we were only friends on the show. It wasn’t until after the show that we kind of realised that we missed being in each other’s company.”

It seems that things are only going up for Gareth and Allana. In October last year, they welcomed a new addition to the family: an adorable sausage dog called Lady.

Watch Gareth on Jimmy & Shivi’s Farmhouse Breakfast on Sunday (January 25) at 8:25am on ITV1.

