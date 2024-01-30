Michelle Keegan unveils new look on Instagram as she shows off fringe

Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan has got a new hair do as she told her fans she’s “switching it up”.

The former Coronation Street actress, 36, had a pamper session as she opted for a new hair look and got her makeup done today.

Michelle has appeared to have had a fringe cut in for a completely new look.

Michelle has a stunning new ‘do! (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Michelle Keegan hair

Sharing a video to her Instagram Stories, Michelle‘s hair takes centre stage as her hairdresser and makeup artist work their wonders on the actress.

In the video, Michelle’s hair is styled in loose curls with her new whispy fringe on display. She smiles as her hairdresser makes the finishing touches to her hair.

Michelle’s makeup artist then applies lip gloss to the star as Lauryn Hill’s song Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You plays.

Michelle has switched things up with her look (Credit: ITV)

It’s been a busy start to the year for Michelle following the release of her Netflix drama Fool Me Once.

The thriller series sees Michelle as Maya Stern, whose husband Joe has been brutally killed. However, Maya is shocked when footage from a camera in her house reveals her husband who is supposed to be dead.

She stars in the Netflix show alongside Joanna Lumley.

The show became an instant hit on the streaming service and there’s now been suggestions that Michelle could break into America. And that she could even become the next Bond girl!

Michelle has recently addressed a move to the US (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Could Michelle Keegan move to America after Fool Me Once success?

Michelle herself has addressed a move across the pond. Her husband Mark Wright previously lived in the United States when he presented a show called Extra.

I’ve never thought beyond what I’m doing right at that moment.

Read more: Mark Wright’s travel show A Wright Family Holiday won’t be returning: ‘It wasn’t meant to be’

Michelle, who lives in Essex with Mark, told The Guardian: “I went to America when Mark was out there. Didn’t like it. But let’s see. If a job comes up… I guess? I’ve never thought beyond what I’m doing right at that moment. And I think that’s how I live now as well. I don’t think in terms of goals. I live in the moment.”

Did you enjoy Fool Me Once? Do you like Michelle’s new look? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.