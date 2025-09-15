Strictly star Fleur East has made an emotional announcement as her run in Tina: The Musical comes to an end.

The musician, who also presents It Takes Two, has been starring as Tina Turner since June 24. Her final performance was on September 13, which also marked the end of Tina: The Musical’s seven-year London stint.

Fleur has been playing the role since June (Credit: Splash News)

Fleur East waves goodbye to Tina Turner

“Goodbye Tina,” Fleur said in an emotional Instagram post. “I just finished my West End debut as the legendary Tina Turner at the Aldwych Theatre. This journey has been nothing short of inspiring, and I’m incredibly grateful for the chance to share Tina’s powerful story. A massive thank you to everyone on and off stage who made this unforgettable experience possible and to all of you for your unwavering support.”

Fleur, who gave birth to her daughter Nova last year, added: “To take on this challenge along with doing a breakfast show in the morning and raising my daughter has not been easy at all! But I have my family, my support unit, to thank for holding it down for me in the background.”

She continued: “Having the chance to perform Tina’s songs and walk in her shoes has been such a magical experience. But one thing I will take with me forever is Tina’s spirit. Tina’s story has taught me to; always persevere, that it’s never too late to start again and to let your light shine bright, even in the darkest moments.

“A heartfelt thank you to Tina Turner for her incredible life story that continues to inspire us all.”

The post itself included a series of images of Fleur as Tina Turner.

Fleur is also mum to one-year-old Nova (Credit: Splash News)

Fleur’s celeb mates supported her in the comments

The radio presenter’s friends and fellow cast members pledged their support for the musician in the comments.

“Huge congratulations Fleur,” TV doctor Zoe Williams added, while former Strictly partner Vito Coppola quipped: “Simply the best!” Fellow It Takes Two host Janette Manrara added to the chorus, writing: “Yes yes yes! Congratulations! What an achievement.”

Comedian Ellie Taylor also sent her well wishes, writing: “Bloody hell, sister! Late night and early morning work!!! You are a WARRIOR! Please, Lord, may you be getting some sleep now.”

Fans also praised Fleur, with one writing: “You are amazing and were so wonderful to watch.”

Fleur had previously paid tribute to her father in an Instagram post before her first show, where she wrote:”I’m gutted that my Dad won’t be there to see me on stage as Tina Turner in Tina: The Musical but as I look out to the stage and up at the lights, I believe he will be watching over me.”

Read More: Fleur East reveals how Strictly strengthened her marriage to husband: ‘It made us fall in love with each other again

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.