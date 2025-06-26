Singer and TV star Fleur East honoured her late father in an emotional Instagram post ahead of her West End debut.

The Sax hitmaker, who currently hosts It Takes Two, debuted her role as Tina Turner in the iconic musical, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, on Wednesday evening (June 25).

Ahead of opening night, the 37-year-old performer took to social media to share a touching tribute.

Fleur is playing Tina Turner in the West End (Credit: Cover Images)

Fleur East honours late father

In a post uploaded on Tuesday (June 24), Fleur posed in front of the Aldwych Theatre where the musical is currently taking place. In front of the venue is a bus stop, which featured an advertisement of Fleur promoting Hits Radio.

Beaming with joy, the former Strictly contestant took a selfie and wrote: “When two worlds collide.”

She continued: “As I walked into the Aldwych theatre for my dress run I saw the advert for our new @hitsradiouk breakfast show at the bus stop. So funny that the night before opening night, I see my two adventures before my very eyes, side by side.”

“In life, I’ve always taken on challenges that scare me. Things that push me out of my comfort zone are what I’m attracted to, because I always grow as a person and learn new things. I love to learn.”

Fleur used her latest career milestone to honour her father, who died five years ago.

“I believe in tasting all the flavours of life. My Father used to always say “you can never have too many strings to your bow” and he was so right. I’m gutted that my Dad won’t be there to see me on stage as @tinaturner in @tinathemusical, but as I look out to the stage and up at the lights, I believe he will be watching over me,” she added.

As she prepared for her first-ever West End role, Fleur admitted she was “nervous, excited and ready for this new ride”.

‘Break a leg superstar!’

Fleur’s fans and showbiz pals rushed to the comments section to share their support.

“You will be sensational. Cannot wait to see you in the show. Break a leg and have an amazing run,” Gaby Roslin wrote.

“Love you girl. You are nailing this xx,” The One Show presenter Angellica Bell shared.

“Best of luck, wonderful Fleur. Your dad will still be watching over you and will be incredibly proud of you. You truly are a phenomenal woman, strong, full of life, joy and love. You are special and the heavens will always watch over you. Let’s go,” a third remarked.

“You are going to be incredible!! You were always destined for this role!! Have the most amazing run! X,” a fourth said.

“You will be sensacheeee!!! No doubt!!! Enjoy every juicy second!!!! Break a leg superstar!!!” Comedian Ellie Taylor added.

