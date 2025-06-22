Singer, songwriter and, more recently, TV presenter on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two, Fleur East has been in a relationship with French fashion designer Marcel Badiane-Robin for a decade and a half.

Five years into their marriage, the couple had their first child, a baby girl named Nova.

Shortly after giving birth, Fleur arranged an Instagram Q&A with her followers, and responded to a question about how “mummy life” was going by saying it was tough and challenging, but “ALL of it worth it”.

A few months later, she opened the lid on her motherhood journey, and how she found herself asking: “Will I ever feel normal again?”

Fleur gave birth to her daughter, baby Nova, in March 2024 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fleur East found it hard to adjust to motherhood – but she’s ‘loving it’

“The first couple of weeks were the most shocking. It was hard to adjust to because it was just like: ‘Wow it’s my baby. She’s crying, I don’t know what I’m doing.’ I remember thinking, what has happened to me?” she told The Sun last autumn.

She gave birth to her baby daughter Nova in March 2024. Fleur had a home birth with Marcel, her mum and her auntie – a midwife – by her side. She said “it was planned so it wasn’t as dramatic as it sounds”. Fleur also revealed she was booked into hospital “just in case”.

When asked about how her labour went, Fleur described it as “by far the toughest thing I’ve done so far”, but explained that she had “managed to cope” by using “hypnobirthing techniques and gas and air”.

“It was a very empowering experience!” she said of her seven-hour labour.

‘I didn’t feel myself at all’

Fleur – on Sunday Brunch this weekend (June 22) – and her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin met in 2009, started dating in 2010, and tied the knot in Morocco in 2019.

I am not who I was, but in the best way.

Fast forward to October 2024, half a year into being a mum, Fleur revealed her motherhood concerns.

Fleur has been married to husband Marcel since 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It was motherhood happening to me. When I saw my doctor after giving birth, I said: ‘Will I ever feel normal again?’ I didn’t feel myself at all. Your body goes through so much physically and hormonally.

“I just couldn’t ever imagine being back to feeling the same again,” she added. “Now I am not who I was, but in the best way. I’m different, but I’m loving it. I’m really enjoying this chapter.”

Catch Fleur on Sunday Brunch at 10am on Channel 4 on Sunday June 22.

